Steven Roberts: Now is the time to stop the theft set up for 2024 | Opinion





Stop the Steal has a new and critical meaning.

This slogan has energized Donald Trump and his supporters as they promote their totally unfounded claim that the 2020 election was rigged against them. But Stop the Steal must now animate the opponents of Trump, not the henchmen. These words describe the challenges of the future, not just the past of 2024, not 2020.

The Trumpists are plotting to undermine the integrity of the upcoming election, to make sure their hero doesn’t lose again. Those who shouted fraud the loudest are preparing to become criminals themselves.

Richard Hasen, a leading electoral law authority who teaches at the University of California’s Irvine campus, sounded the alarm on CNN: The reason I’m so scared is that you might think of 2020 as the nadir of American democratic processes, or you could look at it as a dress rehearsal. … Donald Trumps falsely claims that the last election was stolen, and the claims that are now being believed by millions of people have dramatically increased the odds that next time, somehow, we might see a election stolen in 2024.

Public attention has been focused, with good reason, on malicious attempts by Republican-controlled state legislatures to suppress votes from groups that tend to Democratize young people, poor people, and minorities. Non-white voters, who make up one-third of the electorate, supported Biden by 71 to 26. Almost two-thirds of voters under 25 also supported Biden, as did more than three-quarters of those who said their financial situation was worse today than it was four years ago. It is therefore evident that Republicans are desperate to lessen the political impact of these cohorts.

But this battle is only part of the threat. The next election could be stolen not only by removing voters, but by subversion of the system itself, not only by changing the way votes are cast, but also the way they are counted.

Electoral subversion is not about making it harder for people to vote, but about manipulating the outcome of the election so that the loser is declared the winner or put in power, Hasen told Politico. It’s the kind of thing I didn’t expect us to worry about in the United States. I never would have thought that in this country, at this stage of our democracy, we would be concerned about the fairness of the counting of votes. But we have to worry about it now.

Electoral subversion takes many forms. In some cases, officials who have stood up to Trumps Big Lie, including a number of courageous Republicans, are being kicked out of office. To take an example from Michigan: Aaron Van Langevelde, a Republican member of the state’s board of elections who voted with Democrats to certify Bidens’ victory, was vilified by critics and denied a new nomination .

In Georgia, Trump waged a fierce campaign against Governor Brian Kemp, another Republican who refused to overturn Bidens’ clear victory in his state. At a recent rally in the town of Perry, Trump called Kemp a complete disaster for electoral integrity and added: I am ashamed of my support for him.

Trump has promoted a main challenger to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has also resisted his pressure to overturn the election results. During the rally, Trump denounced him as incompetent and strange, adding that there is something wrong with this guy.

More insidiously still, Republican lawmakers are changing state laws to give themselves more power to influence and even override independent election officials like Raffensperger. As Robert Kagan recently wrote in the Washington Post: Since this spring, Republicans have proposed or passed measures in at least 16 states that would move some election authorities out of the purview of the governor, secretary of state, or others. leaders from the executive to the legislature.

This strategy of subversion is reinforced by a relentless campaign to convince Trump supporters that he cannot lose except through fraud, a blatant attempt to sow distrust not only in the last election, but the next. In my opinion, there is no way they will win the election without cheating. There is no way. There’s no way, the ex-president said at a rally in Arizona.

His campaign of confusion and misinformation is working. In a recent CNN poll, 36% of all Americans and 78% of Republicans say Biden didn’t legitimately win last year.

The danger is clear. As for the next election, Trump plans to be the offender, not the victim; the thief, not the cop. Friends of Democracy Republicans and Democrats alike must mobilize. It is imperative to stop the next flight.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at [email protected]

