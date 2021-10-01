Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today





The Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, could also meet with senior congressional leaders in Delhi. (To file) Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and is expected to urge him to withdraw the center’s letter on postponing the purchase of paddy in the state from October 1. This will be Mr Channi’s first meeting with Prime Minister Modi after the top Congressman was recently sworn in as Chief Minister of the Punjab. Channi is also expected to meet with senior congressional leaders during his visit to the nation’s capital amid the ongoing uproar in party unity in the Punjab, sources said. According to a senior official in the Punjab government, Chief Minister Channi will meet with Prime Minister Modi. Sources said during his meeting with Modi, Channi is likely to urge the Center to immediately start buying paddy in the state. The Chief Minister of Punjab on Thursday urged the Center to withdraw its letter on the postponement of the purchase of paddy in the state from October 1. The purchase of paddy usually starts from October 1st. Mr. Channi had requested the personal intervention of the Prime Minister advising the relevant ministry to immediately withdraw his letter, allowing the state to start buying paddy from October 1 instead of October 11, according to an official statement. Thursday. The Center postponed the purchase of Kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday until October 11, as crop maturity is delayed due to recent heavy rains. Crop supply is provided by the central government nodal agency, the Food Corporation of India, as well as state agencies. Charanjit Singh Channi is also expected to meet with senior leaders of his party in Delhi. A coordination group will be set up, which should be consulted before any major decisions by the government of Punjab in the future. The decision to form the panel was taken earlier Thursday after a more than two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as head of state party on Tuesday. The panel would include Chief Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and a representative of the All India Congress Committee, sources said. Mr Sidhu had raised questions on Wednesday about the appointments of the DGP, the state attorney general and “corrupt” leaders. Sources said Sidhu supported senior IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyay to be appointed DGP. Meanwhile, the government of Punjab has suggested the names of 10 officials to the Union Civil Service Commission for the appointment of a regular director general of the police. The names include Chattopadhyay, current DGP Dinkar Gupta and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, VK Bhawra, sources said. Mr Sahota was a week ago given the added load of the Punjab DGP after the outgoing DGP Dinkar Gupta was put on leave. On Thursday, Mr. Sidhu had arrived in Chandigarh from Patiala to meet with Mr. Channi. The meeting took place a day after Mr. Channi contacted him and offered to resolve the issues through talks. Just before his meeting with the chief minister, Mr Sidhu attacked Mr Sahota, alleging that the new DGP had falsely indicted two young Sikhs in a desecration case and had given the Badals a good blow. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

