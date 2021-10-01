Probe for corruption





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s quest for accountability and erection of a governance structure free of corruption is being carried out half-heartedly. Although there is progress, the campaign has yet to be successful. Estimates from the anti-transplant watchdog reveal that during the three years of the PTI government, the NAB was able to recover around 487 billion rupees. Whereas, most of the high profile investigations launched by the government have either encountered problems or have become part of the political demand. The gasoline, cement, sugar, wheat and PPI probes are far from legal retribution. Likewise, corruption cases primarily against opposition leaders, as well as a few in the crumbling hierarchy, are in limbo due to incompetence in prosecution.

Still, the Prime Minister is optimistic. He believes in attacking all those who have plundered the national chessboard. Addressing a ceremony in Jhal Jhao-Bela in Balochistan, he said he had asked the FIA ​​to investigate the exorbitant costs incurred on road construction projects during the previous waiver. He has a hunch that billions have been hidden in the form of a commission, and says the cost per kilometer of the project is now cheaper than it was during PML-N’s tenure. He went on to say that his intuition is to leave a legacy of clean governance and achieve unprecedented development across the country.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to good governance is clear. But he needs to get his own official cogs in order and make sure the prosecution agencies are smart, follow the law, and don’t engage in witch hunts. This aspect will help to reassure transparency and allow the courts to rule on the merits in real time. Tackling white collar crime is easier said than done. It requires selfless contribution and tight muscles of the law. The PM should also critically assess the performance of the Asset Recovery Unit, intended to recover funds and assets overseas, as well as the law to facilitate and reward whistleblowers. Both are essentially non-runners to date. Likewise, anti-corruption memoranda with Britain, the United Arab Emirates and many other havens for embezzled money need a new lease of life.

Posted in The Express Tribune on October 1, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2322701/probing-corruption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos