Covid infectivity remains above 5pc in Peshawar – Journal





PESHAWAR: Coronavirus mortality and infections continued to decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the Covid-19 drive-thru mass vaccination center became operational at Khyber Medical University to speed up the inoculation process in the province.

However, in Peshawar, the infectivity of the coronavirus remained above 5%. All other high-risk districts had less positivity, officials said. They added that vaccination of people over the age of 12 had also started across the province.

They said that people over the age of 12 do not need to send messages for vaccination but can directly receive vaccines at vaccination centers working in all districts. A system was being developed after which they would receive vaccination certificates, they added.

Meanwhile, provincial government spokesperson Kamran Bangash inaugurated the drive-thru Covid-19 mass vaccination center at the KMU and praised the university administration for playing an active role in providing knowledge and research as well as medical services to society.

Opening of a mass drive-thru vaccination center at the KMU

Dr Palitha Mahi Pala, National Director of the World Health Organization; Prof. Ziaul Haq, vice-chancellor of the KMU; Prof. Mohammad Saleem Gandapur, the registrar of the KMU; Dr Khalid Rehman, coordinator of the vaccination center; and Dr Yasir Yousafzai, Director of the Public Health Reference Laboratory, were also present on the occasion.

Mr Bangash said it was a testament to the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that according to the World Health Organization Pakistan was among one of the seven countries with the lowest number of victims in the first, second, third and fourth wave of coronavirus.

Following more than 50% vaccination in most districts of the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has overtaken the rest of the country’s provinces, resulting in a steady decline in the death rate from coronavirus, he said. he declares.

He said a working group had been set up with the chief secretary as chairman to take practical steps for dengue prevention.

Under the third point, the construction and development of drainage and streets in areas affected by dengue would be completed as a matter of urgency, he added.

Addressing the event, Dr Palitha Mahipala said Pakistan was one of the seven countries where the coronavirus has claimed the fewest lives due to adherence to WHO guidelines.

He said that a million people were vaccinated daily in the country, testifying to the success of the vaccination campaign.

He added that it was expected that Pakistan would soon be included in the list of countries safe from the coronavirus.

Dr Palitha said the joint action of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government and the KMU against the coronavirus has yielded excellent results. He said he was personally impressed with the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government, the health department and the KMU to deal with the pandemic.

It should be mentioned that an average of 3,000 to 4,000 people are vaccinated daily at the KMU Mass Vaccination Center where separate booths have been set up for men, women and disabled and elderly people.

The creation of five new cabins behind the wheel will increase the total number of vaccinations.

Disabled and senior people will be vaccinated inside their vehicles. This will not only save time, but also save the elderly from the hassle of getting out of the car.

