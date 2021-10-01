Jokowi spokesperson: move the state capital towards an equitable distribution of people’s well-being





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said the relocation of the state capital (IKN) to Penajam Paser Utara in East Kalimantan was a concrete step towards the realization of Indonesia -centricity. According to him, the transfer of the IKN is also intended for the distribution of public welfare. “This state capital on the island of Kalimantan is part of the alignment of President Joko Widodo and his government with the government to consolidate democratic order and the equitable distribution of the well-being that the Indonesian people desire.” , said Fadjroel, quoted in a press release, Friday (1/10/2021). “Changes in culture and systems capable of responding to the challenges of the times and equalizing development justice or are focused on Indonesia,” he continued. According to him, the state capital which lies in the middle of the geographical area of ​​the archipelago is a symbol of gradual transformation towards advanced Indonesia. Gradual transformation of old habits into new habits with the principle of equitable development throughout Indonesia. To this must be added the protection of the environment in the face of climate change, the new qualities of governance, the gradual and global transformation of social, economic and cultural life. This decision as a milestone in the gradual transformation was presented by President Jokowi. At that time, Jokowi demanded that the relocation of the capital should not only be seen as a transfer of government offices or a change of location. However, Jokowi wants there to be a transformation, a change in working methods, a change in work culture, a change in working systems and also a shift in the economic base. “Cultivating the habitus of Advanced Indonesia is the main tenet of IKN transfer in the eyes of President Joko Widodo,” Fadjroel said.

National Development Planning Minister or Head of Bappenas, Soeharso Manoarfa, said the National Capital (IKN) would be a special region. Later, the supervision will be carried out by the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4673137/jubir-jokowi-perpindahan-ibu-kota-negara-bagian-pemerataan-kesejahteraan-rakyat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos