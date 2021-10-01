PM Modi launches the 2nd phase of the urban mission Swachh Bharat, AMRUT. This is what they mean

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission and the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT). Prime Minister Modi affirmed that the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 missions aim to make cities waste-free and water-free.Also Read – PM Modi lays foundation stone for 4 medical schools in Rajasthan, says each district should have 1 college for medical education PG

After launching SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 at the Ambedkar International Center in Deli, Prime Minister Modi said that the new phases of these missions are also an important step in realizing the dreams of BR Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0, which are designed to make all cities “waste-free” and “water-free”. pic.twitter.com/IztALYV4rC – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

“It is a privilege that today’s program was held at the BR Ambedkar Center. Babasaheb believed that urban development was essential to eliminate inequalities, ”Prime Minister Modi said in his speech.

Noting that many people from villages come to cities with the aspiration for a better life, he said that they find jobs but their standard of living is often worse than in villages.

It is like a double whammy as they are far from home and remain in such a situation, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that Babasaheb’s focus was to change this situation.

PM Modi noted that the younger generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness campaign.

“Caramel wrappers are no longer thrown on the floor, but kept in pockets. The little children are now urging the elders not to throw litter, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Caramel wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground but kept in pockets. Children warn the elders not to throw litter. Young people take initiatives. Some get rich from waste, while others create awareness. There is a separation of dry and wet waste, there is an awareness: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/b4jced9ifb – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

“We have to remember that keeping clean isn’t just for a day, a fortnight, a year or a few people, it’s a mega campaign for every day, every fortnight, every year, for everyone and an ongoing program from generation to generation, ”said the Prime Minister.

India processes around a lakh ton of garbage every day, he said, adding that the mountains of garbage in the cities will be treated and completely eliminated under the new phases of the two missions.

What are the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0?

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 were designed to achieve the aspiration to make all cities waste-free and water-free, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

These missions mark a step forward in the march to effectively address the challenges of India’s rapid urbanization and will also contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the PMO said.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0:

SBM-U 2.0 plans to make all cities waste-free and to ensure the management of gray and black water in all cities other than those covered by AMRUT, to make all urban local bodies open defecation free + and those with a population of less than 1 lakh without open defecation ++, thus realizing the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

The mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste, using the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), the scientific treatment of all types of municipal solid waste and the remediation of old landfills for efficient management. solid waste, PMO said.

The expense of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore, he said.

Today India processes around 1 lakh of tons of waste every day. When we launched the campaign in 2014, less than 20% of the waste was being processed. Today, we treat around 70% of daily waste. Now you have to bring it to 100%: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/XQzW1uQOWV – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

AMRUT 2.0:

AMRUT 2.0 aims to provide 100% water supply coverage to all households in approximately 4,700 urban local communities by providing approximately 2.68 crore of tap connections and 100% sewage and sludge coverage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing approximately 2.64 crore of sewage or sludge connections. , which will benefit more than 10.5 million people in urban areas, the PMO said.

AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of a circular economy and promote the conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies, he said.

The mission will promote data-driven governance in water management and technology sub-mission to take advantage of the latest global technologies and skills, he said.

The expense of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore, according to the PMO statement.

SBM-U and AMRUT have made significant contributions to improving the cityscape over the past seven years, PMO said.

The two flagship missions increased the capacity to provide basic water supply and sanitation services to citizens, he said.

“Swachhta” has become a “jan andolan” today, all urban local bodies have been declared free from open defecation and 70% of solid waste is currently being treated scientifically, the PMO said.

AMRUT ensured water security by adding 1.1 crore of domestic water tap connections and 85 lakh of sewer connections, benefiting more than four crore of people.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore as well as urban development ministers from several states and union territories were also present. occasionally.

(With PTI entries)