Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump after poll shows him linked to Ron DeSantis for 2024





Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump, referring to a poll that showed the former president neck and neck with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the GOP ticket to the 2024 election.

During his monologue Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host referred to Trump as he compared Fox News coverage as he relished the boos President Joe Biden received at a Congressional baseball game this week with the poor reception his predecessor once received .

“For the record, it’s not booing at Nationals Park,” Kimmel said, before moving on to a clip of Trump receiving a hostile reception from a crowd at the same stadium in Washington, DC in 2019. ” It’s booing the president. “

Then, apparently referring to baseball legend Don Mattingly, Kimmel continued, “Don Fattingly, by the way, is going through a very difficult week. Republicans support for Trump appears to be waning.

Trump is now virtually tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination in 2024, according to a brand new poll.

“I’m not kidding about it, I just want to make sure he hears about it,” Kimmel said, to the audience laughing.

Kimmel’s comment follows the publication of a poll of 1,000 people conducted by Carter Wrenn on behalf of a super PAC hosted by former Trump chief of staff John Bolton, who wrote a report damning of his administration titled The Room Where It Happened.

When asked who they would vote for if the next Republican presidential primary takes place in their state today, 26.2% of respondents vouched for Trump, which was just a point of percentage ahead of DeSantis (25.2%) and well within the 3.1% margin. error.

The survey conducted between September 16 and 18 and released on Wednesday reported a 20% drop in support for Trump since a previous John Bolton Super PAC poll in July.

During this period, support for Trump fell 23.5 percentage points – to 34%, among “very conservative voters” and from 22.4 percentage points – to 24.5%, among “voters. somewhat conservative ”.

Trump and DeSantis were well ahead of other Republicans in the 2024 framework, such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (7.2%), ex-Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (6% ) and Texas Senator Ted Cruz (4.7%). .

“Consistent with our previous polls, the desire for a new face continues to increase,” the poll says, noting that 57% said a new GOP candidate “would be a stronger candidate to defeat Joe Biden in 2024” .

Impact of leaving Afghanistan

Bolton blamed Trump’s decline in support for the exit from Afghanistan, which was internationally condemned and resulted in the murder of 13 servicemen in an attack near Kabul airport.

“Voters were smart enough to see that President Trump started the pullout and legitimized the Taliban through negotiations,” Bolton said in a statement.

“Trump, like Biden, wanted to step down and shares the blame for the failure. National security is important to voters,” Bolton said, “so you rightly see that the Conservatives are quickly considering options other than Donald Trump . “

Newsweek has reached out to DeSantis and Trump for comment.

A split image of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (lL) and former President Donald Trump. The pair are neck and neck for the GOP’s candidacy in the 2024 election, according to a poll. Getty

