Politics
No, banning conversion therapy is not “complex”. It’s common sense
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for his slow approach to banning conversion therapy. (TOLGA AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images)
UK legal experts, human rights activists and lawmakers have explained how the government can actually ban torture conversion therapy and quickly.
Last week, the ruling Conservative Party fired from all sides after delaying a planned public consultation to ban the discrediting practice.
The government’s slow approach to ending conversion therapy, also known as restorative therapy, has simmered since Theresa May’s government first pledged to ban the practice in 2018.
Years later, no timeline has been given or details of what form the proposed ban will take, prompting the government’s LGBT advisory group to resign. The government then dissolved entirely as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the ban will take time because it is “technically complex”.
Not quite, seasoned human rights experts, academics and parliamentarians countered in areportwho criticizes “degrading and inhuman” conversion therapy and the government for not acting quickly enough.
The Cooper Report, named after the late activist, human rights lawyer and conversion therapy activist Jonathan Cooper, recommends a “two-pronged” approach to outlawing the practice that exercises both criminal and legal rights. civil.
“We consider criminalization to be essential when it comes to dealing with human rights violations, because it draws a clear line as to what acts will and will not be tolerated in a civilized society,” said the Minister. Baroness Helena Kennedy QC in a statement to RoseNews.
Those most at risk of undergoing conversion therapy, such as young homosexuals or vulnerable adults, will be protected, ensuring that “abusers have no doubt that if they continue their harmful practices, they will be faced with the full risk. force of law ”.
Conversion therapy has long evoked violent images of institutionalization, castration, and electroconvulsive therapy.
But today’s practice is quieter, contributors caution, and is often more therapeutic and takes place in religious or cultural settings, rather than just medical.
Many bans, especially in the United States, tend to attack those imposed by licensed medical professionals and practiced on minors. This tends to leave space for religious or spiritual providers to suppress people’s sexuality and gender identity without fear.
But by broadening the definition, the report says, the ban will ensure that no form of conversion therapy can slip through the cracks. Those abducted and forced to undergo treatment must also be taken into account, he added.
The report, which was commissioned in July by conversion therapy survivor and former LGBT government advisor Jayne Ozanne, was signed by bosses in Stonewall, Mermaids as well as MPs on all sides.
Among them is Tory lawmaker Crispin Blunt. When asked why conversion therapy should be banned in Britain today, MP Reigate simply replied to RoseNews: “Do we still need to ask this question?”
“I am who I am,” said the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on LGBT + Rights Around the World, “I don’t need to be changed. This is how people are and they don’t need to be fixed.
For Blunt, the idea of banning a harmful and demystified practice is common sense. How it is from the “establishment point of view” shows how “we welcome the diversity of people, and we don’t see it as a threat”.
“We recognize it, respect it and finally come celebrate it,” he said.
This is why the government must ban conversion therapy and fasting.
“The sooner this is done, the better,” Blunt argued. “Earlier a signal is sent to where the UK stands on it.
“This kind of behavior is neither acceptable nor legal,” he said, adding that the government must ensure that the “appalling and unnecessary” conversion therapy inflicted on trans people is also taken into account.
“They need to be protected to ensure that those who attempt to suppress people’s real identities are exposed and open to the law.”
Sources
2/ https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2021/10/01/uk-conversion-therapy-ban-cooper-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
