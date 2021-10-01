SMRC poll: 75% of respondents disagree with President Jokowi who called PKI People





Reporter Tribunnews.com, Rizki Sandi Saputra TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting Survey Institute (SMRC) has released the results of its latest survey. This time it was the public’s stance on Pancasila and the Communist threat. In the submission, the result is that 8 percent of respondents or the public agree with the view that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is a member of the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) or has a relationship. “8 percent agreed while 16 percent did not respond,” said Saidiman Ahmad, head of the SMRC program, when delivering the results of his online survey on Friday (1/10/2021). According to him, if you look at the majority results of this survey, the interviewees stated that they did not agree with the opinion that President Jokowi was a PKI or related person to the PKI. The results of the SMRC investigation into public statements regarding the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and relations between the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI). (Tribunnews.com/Rizki Sandi Saputra) Read also : Poll: 46.4% of people still believe in the problem of the rise of communists The total percentage of respondents or the public who disagreed reached 75 percent. “The majority of residents, 75 percent, do not agree with the view that President Joko Widodo is a member of the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) or at least linked to the PKI,” he explained. In addition, Saidiman said, based on the trends of the past four years, namely from 2017 to 2021, few people answered questions related to President Jokowi, the PKI or related to the PKI. Then those who believe in the matter haven’t changed much, only around 3 to 8 percent.

