Erdogan may be too ill to continue ruling Turkey

In recent months, a series of videos have surfaced in which the Turkish leader does not look good. Some of these aren’t as clear as others, but taken together they raise obvious questions about Erdogan’s health. In a clip , for example, the president seems to need his wife’s help and some help as he negotiates a series of stairs. In another , he seems to be dragging his feet and having difficulty walking in Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. And, in a video which received considerable attention last July, Erdogan appears to fade and curse his words during a televised greeting to AKP members.

Since 2019, Turkish experts, journalists and pollsters have been eyeing the Turkish general elections slated for 2023. This is likely because the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has suffered humiliating defeats from its candidates for election. mayor in major Turkish cities, including Istanbul, in the 2019 municipal elections. Regular polls since these elections show that the AKP’s popularity is low, even though it maintains a grip on Turkish political institutions and media. For the anecdote, it seems that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has worn out his welcome, especially among young people.

Sometimes he looks quite skinny. Along with these images, there are rumors about the president’s health, including stories alleging that he has struggled with increasing forgetfulness, episodes of breathing problems, confusion, vomiting and implantation of ‘an internal defibrillator. According to these same testimonies, the president has increased the number of doctors around him, reduced meetings with the press, and is swollen with painkillers before public demonstrations.

Of course, these rumors are most often repeated by people outside of Turkey or more than a few feet from the president’s inner circle, so allegations of Erdogans’ impending disappearance might just be gossip. . After all, in other videos it seemedperfectly well. Whenhe appearedtoConfront the nationon September 26, he might not look as strong as he once did, but he is neither old nor young, and he has been in power for over 18 years, which must be costly.

It is never a good idea to make medical judgments from a distance, especially if you are not a doctor. But let’s suspend our judgment for a moment and do a thought experiment: what if Erdogan is very ill? What if, through illness or death, he cannot stand for re-election in 2023?

According to article 106 of theTurkish constitution, Vice President Fuat Oktay would assume the responsibilities and powers that Erdogan now has until an election can take place (in 45 days) and a new president is sworn in. It is quite simple and standard. Turkish analysts have long assumed that in a post-Erdogan Turkey, the AKP would split up in a way that would pave the way for a competitive election that could be won by one of Turkey’s main opposition politicians. Perhaps it could be Ekrem Imamoglu, who (twice) beat a former AKP prime minister to become mayor of Istanbul. His counterpart in Ankara, Mansur Yavas, is a formidable politician. And then there is Meral Aksener, leader of the Good Party, known to be tough as nails.

There are reasonable scenarios in which Imamoglu, Yavas or Aksener will become Turkey’s next president, but the assumption behind one of their victories is a return to so-called normal politics after Erdogan. It is possible, but there is reason to be skeptical. First, it should be clear by now that Erdogan, through the AKP, either hollowed out or bent Turkey’s political institutions to his will. In this context, it is difficult to imagine that an election organized in 45 days can be free and fair. Second, and more importantly, is the fact that during Erdogan’s two-decade tenure, members of the AKP’s inner circle became rich and powerful, often through questionable means and practices. It seems unlikely that officials, businessmen, media figures and others could so easily risk their gains by submitting to the uncertainty of more democratic politics.

Under these circumstances, it is worth considering the possibility that another strongman could rule a post-Erdogan Turkey, perhaps under a state of emergency. Among the most powerful figures in Turkey, besides Erdogan, are Intelligence Chief Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Of the three, Akar seems best placed to assume leadership. Fidan is well known to the Turks, but he mainly operates behind the closed doors of the National Intelligence Organization. Soylu is damaged goods after a Turkish mafia donation named Sedat Peker suggested the Home Secretary was corrupt and in bed with organized crime in a series of YouTube videos posted in recent months.

Akar also has an advantage over Fidan or Soylu that neither of them can match: the armed forces. Analysts have tended to overlook the role of the military in Turkish politics since the reforms of 2003 and 2004 placed the armed forces under civilian control. The failed coup of 2016 in which large numbers of Turks, regardless of their policies, rejected a return to the military tutelage system, combined with subsequent purges of the officer corps, appears to have shattered the will of commanders to play a political role. Yet Akar, chief of staff during the coup attempt and later Minister of National Defense, played a central role in the overhaul of the armed forces after July 2016, which could put the army in a position of again play a political role in support of Akar. .

Over the next five years, the minister was tasked with appointing around 65% of the officer corps, including hundreds of generals and an even higher percentage of non-commissioned officers. Back in the days when the Turkish military prevailed above politics but nevertheless retained the duty to intervene to protect the Kemalist system, this may not have mattered so much. Had the military been subordinated to civilians by rules, regulations and decrees as the AKP began to do early in its reign, Akars’ influence in the ranks might not have been a problem. Yet it seems that if officers are subordinate to civilians, it is not through political institutions but rather out of loyalty. They owe their rank and influence to two civilians Akar and Erdogan. If the president is incapacitated or dies, it leaves Akar in a very powerful position.

Some in Washington may look at the Minister of National Defense and say, okay, he doesn’t look so bad. It seems pragmatic to us. We can do business with him. This is not an unreasonable position, but no one should expect Akar to be friendly with the United States. He comes from a place similar, ideologically, to Erdogan. The minister also made common cause with a group of fiercely nationalist and anti-Western officers. Among other things, they agreed to punish the officers who cut their teeth in NATO commands and who spent a lot of time in Europe and / or the United States, either by putting them in prison (for links alleged with the controversial cleric Fethullah Gulen), or by keeping them out of positions of responsibility. Akar was also the official directly responsible for Turkey’s aggressive posture in the Mediterranean during the summer of 2020 that pitted Ankara against its own NATO allies Greece and France. It would be difficult for the defense minister to come close to Erdogan’s political competence and charisma, but with the loyalty of most of the officer corps, he would not need to do so at least in the beginning.

There is of course no way to know Erdogan’s actual state of health or who might succeed him, but analysts and government officials are doing themselves a disservice by assuming that Erdogan will surrender in the 2023 election. If he doesn’t, Turkish politics may revert to something akin to the status quo ante, or the AKP’s cracks may present opportunities for the opposition, or the country may become more unstable, or something. else can happen. For years, the foreign policy community imagined that Egypt would move from Hosni Mubarak to his son Gamal Mubarak or his intelligence chief, Omar Suleiman. It turned out that it was neither. It would be an even more serious mistake to ignore the signs that the Turkish president could deteriorate and hope against all hopes that things will work out.