PM Modi launches Swachh Bharat 2.0: here’s what you need to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation 2.0.

Unveiling the plans, Prime Minister Modi said that the aim of the updated Swachh Bharat mission is to ensure that cities are completely free of litter. He added that the next phase of the AMRUT mission will focus on increasing the management of wastewater and septic tanks, securing city water and ensuring that no sewers flow into rivers. . Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and AMRUT mission’s trip so far will truly make every compatriot proud, Prime Minister Modi said. In this there is the mission, there is respect, there is dignity, there is also the ambition of a country and there is also the unequaled love for the motherland. Today, India processes around a lakh of a ton of waste every day, the prime minister noted. In comparison, less than 20% of the waste generated daily was being treated when the campaign started in 2014. Today we are dealing with around 70% of the daily waste, he said, adding that the goal was to carry this 100% figure. Encouraging the use of modern technology to help develop cities, he pointed out that the country’s new national auto scrapping policy, introduced in August, strengthens the campaign for Waste to Wealth, the circular economy. He praised the role of young people in strengthening its flagship campaign on cleanliness. “I am very happy that today’s generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness campaign. Caramel wrappers are no longer thrown on the floor, but kept in pockets, he said. Little children, now they interrupt the elders so as not to spoil. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, SBM-U 2.0 will ensure gray and black water management in all cities, other than those covered by AMRUT. The mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste. The expense of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore. AMRUT 2.0, meanwhile, aims to provide 100% water supply coverage to all households in around 4,700 urban local communities by providing around 2.68 crore of tap connections. The mission will promote data-driven governance in water management and the technology sub-mission to take advantage of the latest global technologies and skills, the statement said.

