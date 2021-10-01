True or false? Reality is what is, not what you want





I believe in reality, a reality independent of what we say or write. No matter what we wish for, reality inevitably creeps in.

Richard Cherwitz [ Provided ]

During my years as an active communications researcher, I have published numerous articles warning readers not to fully embrace a relativistic view of the world. It was for nothing.

Check out the current political landscape: Liberals, Conservatives, Democrats, and Republicans seem comfortable with hypocrisy. They see the world as they want to see it, not as it is. The result is an inability to find common ground and therefore a threat to democratic deliberation. As I have argued in several recent columns, the great experiment is in danger.

Contributing to this threat is the fact that a large number of our fellow citizens, many of whom are intelligent and educated, continue to dogmatically believe former President Donald Trumps Big Lie and other conspiracy theories circulated by the henchmen of Trump and Fox. News. It is not only that our friends, neighbors and family believe these obvious lies, but that they do so even when faced with objective and compelling evidence.

Such assertions, in my opinion, are indicative of a pernicious relativism (what a friend of mine calls frivolous relativism) and a solipsistic view of the world, where people believe that an existential reality is not. real in the sense of being independent of their own mind. . In this world, the guiding principle of communication is: You have the right to have your own truths and facts, and I have the right to have my own truths and facts.

Unfortunately, this is a fallacious and dangerous view, going against an accepted Aristotelian law of thought that has regulated rational human interaction for centuries: something cannot be both X and not X in same time, in the same way, under the same conditions.

Simply put, reality cannot be wanted or suppressed just because we say so. History is replete with examples of how what people once thought to be true was revealed to be false, which led to a review of thought.

From 1976 until my retirement in 2019, I researched this question. For example, in two books and several journal articles I have discussed the concept of forgery. Forgery is a fundamental principle of science and other arenas of discourse that put forward epistemic judgments (truth claims).

This principle suggests that if someone claims something to be true, whether in science, politics, or everyday conversation, they should be able to specify precisely what it would take to disprove or falsify their claim. affirmation. Failure to do so indicates that what they say to be true is nothing more than a dogmatic statement and less than rational.

Don’t make mistakes. This is the problem with those who insistently adhere to the Big Lie and other conspiracy theories. What worries me is the obvious conclusion: a segment of our society no longer lives in a world ruled by rationality and logic and which, of course, portends not only a political garden variety problem, but also the possible erosion of our civilization.

Richard Cherwitz is Professor Emeritus at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin.

