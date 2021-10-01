Playing with Empire – Journal





MORE than six weeks since the longest war in U.S. history ended under almost surreal circumstances with the reestablishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Washington’s political and military establishment remains embroiled in a war of words both with himself and with those who ostensibly aided and abetted the Defeat of the Americas at the hands of the Taliban.

Our own political stream is angry at the proposed tabling of a bill by 22 Republican senators that explicitly calls for accountability for Pakistan’s role in the 20 Years War. But simultaneous testimonies from senior US generals and the US Secretary of Defense during Congressional hearings on the Afghan debacle make it clear that it is the internal contradictions that primarily plague the declining US empire.

But first let me note what the US authorities do not want to recognize: Washington’s 20-year war in Afghanistan was certainly not a great act of futility. A significant portion of what Brown University’s independent Costs of War project estimated to be an official daily expenditure of $ 290 million for the war in Afghanistan has been reintroduced into the U.S. economy via private contractors from the defense. The latter’s privileged relationship with the Pentagon has offered them all kinds of lucrative adventures in the name of both the fight against terrorism and reconstruction. Moral of the story: war generates profits for some, even if it is devastating for others.

The State Department and the White House certainly claimed to have other goals in Afghanistan, one of which was the well-worn nation-building. It was these other long-term goals of the war that did not materialize, but it is important to keep in mind that this failure was long overdue.

A war machine was making a lot of money in the United States.

This is where Pakistan comes in. Beginning in 2001, the Musharraf regime received billions of dollars in military aid from the Bush administration under the guise of so-called Coalition Support Funds. After George W. Bush and Musharraf both left the scene in 2008, Washington’s posture changed. Under the Obama administration, the Kerry-Lugar Bill ostensibly shifted aid to Pakistan from military to civilian hands, even as our institution was severely reprimanded for sponsoring the Haqqani Network.

However, everything changed again after Donald Trump and Imran Khan became the leading men in the American-Pakistani love-hate relationship. In the meantime, there has been Raymond Davis, the infamous Hussain Haqqani memo, and many other similar confrontations. Either way, in 2016, the Pentagon escalated the air war even as it decided to end the physical occupation and began engaging the Taliban and Pakistan for a final settlement.

The peace process that culminated in the Doha agreement of February 2020 sealed the fate of the US-backed government and allowed the Taliban to retake Afghanistan. The end may have come as a shock to many secular observers, but this week’s testimony from Pentagon officials makes it clear that they did not expect the Ghani regime or the Afghan National Army to survive as well. long time.

So this is where the catch is: a declining empire has spent 20 years selling the world the story that it was engaged in a principled struggle against extremists, while in effect perpetuating a war machine that has earned it. a lot of Americans and a certain part of the natives a lot of money. During this time, the war of principle was fought with the support of allies who have always been known to have close ties to the enemy.

Along with all of this, the financialized international economy which relies on the US dollar as the global reserve currency and headquartered on Wall Street has continued to generate spectacular profits for US and multinational capitalists in ever more unsustainable ways, and ultimately collapse with the financial crash of 2007 -8. Yet neither the descendants of global finance nor the war profiteers in and around the Pentagon were prepared to end the policies that continue to keep this faltering empire afloat. Now that it has withdrawn from Afghanistan, the Pentagon is already invoking the threat to national security posed by nebulous entities like Al Qaeda and ISIS, paving the way for a new, albeit less open, phase of imperial affirmation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s own national security apparatus continues to want to play all sides in a complex and dangerous game. For seven decades, our ethnic peripheries and our working masses have borne the brunt of our meetings with Washington, Beijing and Riyadh, alongside religious activists whom we value as strategic assets. We make a fuss when the big guys accuse us of their failures, but we refuse to free ourselves from imperial umbrellas, to make peace in our neighborhood or to give up the profits of our own perennial wars.

The writer teaches at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Posted in Dawn, October 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1649465/playing-with-empire The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos