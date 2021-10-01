Jokowi calls the coordinating minister of human development and culture Muhadjir to the palace to discuss what?

Merdeka.com – The question of the cabinet reshuffle of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appeared last week. It is said that there are a certain number of ministers who will be displaced.

In the midst of a cabinet reshuffle, President Joko Widodo is known to have summoned the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy. The second meeting was held at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday September 29, 2021 yesterday.

Once confirmed, Muhadjir admitted that there had indeed been a meeting with Jokowi to discuss vocational education.

“Regarding vocational education,” Muhadjir told merdeka.com briefly on Friday (1/10).

Muhadjir was reluctant to respond to what else had been discussed when he met Jokowi. Including when asked if there had been a discussion about the minister’s performance at the meeting.

Referring to the agenda received by journalists, the president held a closed meeting on Wednesday (29/9) to discuss the continuation of vocational education. Information compiled by merdeka.com, the meeting also took place in the presence of the Minister of Education and Technology, Nadiem Makarim.

The palace also confirmed the meeting. Confirmation of the meeting on educational matters.

“Education is a problem,” said the head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono.

Previously, we knew that the news of a cabinet reshuffle was brewing again. The palace has yet to speak on the date of Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s cabinet reshuffle.

However, the reshuffle issue was heard by a number of political parties in the governing coalition. A source from the Golkar Party heard the news. Indeed, according to him, the reshuffle will be done at the end of September.

“Rumors are growing at the end of this month,” a politician from Golkar said two days ago. There are also those who associate the reshuffle issue with Jokowi’s habit of reshuffling the cabinet every Wednesday Pon, which falls on September 29 next week.

According to him, the Golkar Party has prepared a number of strategies to deal with current events. Moreover, if it is Golkar’s executives who are affected by the cabinet reshuffle.

Golkar’s general vice president Ahmad Doli Kurnia stressed that cabinet preparation was the prerogative of President Jokowi. But he said the reshuffle also involved coalition political parties.

“It is the communication between the president and our president general, since the beginning in the preparation of the cabinet in this period, it has always been the communication between our president and the president”, declared the president of Commission II of the RPD RI.

In the circle of ministers, the news of this reshuffle is also worrying. One of them, at the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub). The president of the Minister of Transport, Budi Karya Sumadi, has been described as a “victim”. PAN looks at the chair. Soetrisno Bachir was introduced by PAN President Zulkifli Hasan.

A source from Budi Karya’s circle also informed that the post of Minister of Transport was targeted by the PAN.

“PAN asked the Ministry of Transport,” he said. While believing that the seat of Budi Karya would be occupied by PAN.

However, RPD RI PAN faction chairman Saleh Partaonan Daulay said the ministerial seat fell under the full authority of President Jokowi. He stressed that PAN was unable to urge Jokowi.

Saleh added that the PAN has a myriad of cadres ready to become President Jokowi’s assistants.

“Then who will be sent, of course, we can’t say at the moment, because we don’t know what position the president is proposing. Unless the offer is Minister A, Minister B, Minister C , we’ll just find out who’s most suitable for it, ”Saleh said.

Not only the seat of the Minister of Transport, the post of Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture is occupied by executives Muhammadiyah Muhadjir Effendy has also become a talking point amid the reshuffle issue. The coordinating minister of politics, law and security and the head of the BIN were also on the list of cabinet reshuffles. Agree with the commander TNI.

A politician from the governing party acknowledged the reshuffle of the list of seats in circulation. But he said, everything is still dynamic.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spokesman Fadjroel Rachman answered the question of a cabinet reshuffle in the near future. He said a cabinet reshuffle was the president’s prerogative. The head of state will announce it himself.

“Reshuffle of the president’s prerogative. If that happens, he will announce it himself,” he said by text message on Friday (9/24).

Fadjroel was also asked if the president gave a bulletin or an assessment to his ministers after the decline of the Covid affair. According to him, the ministerial assessment is given by the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP).

In a sense, KSP evaluates the performance of the assistants to the president and the results go to the head of state. “The rating is given by KSP,” said Fadjroel. [lia]