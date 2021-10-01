PM Modi calls for water and sewer connections to be provided to all urban households









New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Friday to ensure the connection of water and sewer pipes to all urban households in the country.

He added that an increase in wastewater treatment would help keep the country’s rivers cleaner.

Speaking at the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, PM Modi said: “We need to make sure that 100% of urban families receive hookups. to water and sewers. . Once wastewater treatment increases in our country, it will help keep our rivers cleaner. “

Prime Minister Modi also pointed out that the central government led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has allocated nearly 4 million lakh rupees for urban development.

“If we look at seven years to 2014, only Rs 1.25 lakh crore has been allocated for urban development. Under our government, we have allocated almost Rs 4 lakh crore for urban development. This investment was made in cleanliness, waste management and new wastewater. wastewater treatment plants ”, declared the Prime Minister.

He added that the use of modern technology is also constantly increasing for the development of cities in the country. Our street vendors and hawkers are one of the most important partners of any city in the urban development agenda, added the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi said that Svanidhi Yojana was a new beacon of hope for street vendors and hawkers, while adding that more than 46 street vendors have benefited from the benefits of the Svanidhi program and 25 lakh people have received 2 , 5 thousand crore rupees.

The prime minister said these vendors promote digital transactions and maintain a very good repayment record on their loans. “Our street vendors are now doing digital transactions and paying off their loans on time. In a very short time, these vendors have already completed over 7 million digital transactions!”

“Two large Indian states – Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh – have given maximum loans to street vendors. The states should also compete in this regard, helping more street vendors in their respective regions. will further empower our urban poor, “said the Prime Minister. Modi.

Further speaking about the national auto scrapping policy, Prime Minister Modi said this new scrapping policy further strengthens the campaign of Waste to Wealth, the circular economy.

“This policy will also play a big role in reducing pollution in cities across the country. Its principle is – Reuse, Recycle and Recover. The government has also emphasized the use of waste in road construction,” said the Prime Minister. Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 were designed to fulfill the aspiration to make all our cities “waste-free” and “water-safe”. (ANI)

