Fact-check: Did the Marine Trump brought on stage at a rally actually hoist a baby over a wall at Kabul airport?





“We are also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who courageously served in Kabul during the withdrawal,” Trump said, “and helped evacuate the children over… the airport wall. saw it. He did a great job. ”

Clark told the audience on Saturday, “I’m the guy who pulled the baby over the wall and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my life.” Clark then thanked the audience for their support before leaving the stage.

Problem is, the Marine Corps says it wasn’t Clark in the video.

Facts first: In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for the United States Marine Corps said Clark was not the person who lifted the child over a wall in the viral image and that Clark was currently under investigation for his appearance at the rally.

“As for the viral photo that started circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in this particular image was not LCpl Clark,” Kelton Cochran, spokesperson for the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement.

Cochran added, “The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) opened a command investigation into LCpl Hunter Clark’s presence at the event last weekend to determine if DoD policies were violated. ”

The Department of Defense generally prohibits active duty members from speaking at partisan political rallies.

Cochran noted in his statement that “details of this incident cannot be released while the investigation is ongoing.”

It is not clear whether there are other cases of US troops hoisting babies over the wall at Kabul airport. The chaotic scene lasted for days as US troops helped the Afghans withdraw.

CNN was unable to contact Clark directly.

When asked by phone Thursday night if her son was sticking to his comments at Saturday’s rally, Clark’s mother Peggy Clark told CNN, “He’s not going to comment on this.”

“He asked me not to give any information at this time,” she said. “He can’t do interviews or talk to anyone right now. I’m sorry.”

“He’s got to go through some things and when he gets a chance and can do it, I’m sure he’ll make a statement.”

