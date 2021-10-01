Faith conversions





The issue of religious conversions in Pakistan is becoming more complex every day. As soon as I entered Parliament in 2002, I began my efforts to legislate on this sensitive issue. I have learned that many countries have personal laws for minorities. Even the British had introduced separate personal laws for the Muslim and Hindu population during their reign. Various Muslim majority countries facilitate their non-Muslim citizens in the form of such laws.

At my request, Prime Minister Imran Khan called this long-standing problem of religious conversions a human rights cause and decided to form a joint parliamentary committee comprising all elected political parties from the Senate and the National Assembly. , including Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

It has been noted that non-Muslim girls under the age of 18 are the targets of forced conversions, most of them belonging to the Hindu religion. In most cases, the girl victims did not even receive an identity card. Underage non-Muslim girls are abducted and tortured for forced marriage. Oppressed girls have no choice but to compromise. I have also raised this issue on various platforms.

However, many non-Muslim girls also convert for love marriages. Since there is no formal conversion mechanism, they should approach controversial people who are already involved in facilitating forced conversions. On the other hand, the parents of the girl reproach her for converting against her will. In the absence of a good knowledge of the situation, the media shed light on the problem, followed by an opinion from the court. Likewise, the local administration is also taking action.

Although my bill is a personal minorities law, even then each clause has been discussed in depth by the Council for Islamic Ideology (CII). Finally, in March of this year, the committee passed the bill before its mandate expired. The bill has been sent to the Ministry of Human Rights to take the necessary measures. It was a great achievement because the majority and minority parliamentarians had agreed to put an end once and for all to the problem of forced conversions.

However, when it was sent to Cabinet and the National Assembly for approval, the situation suddenly changed. The same parliamentary committee, which had fulfilled its constitutional role, was reactivated and the Ministry of Religious Affairs requested the referral of the bill to obtain recommendations from the Council of Islamic Ideology. Ironically, no representative of the minority community was invited to the recent meeting to present our point of view.

I had been faced with a similar situation when the Hindu Marriage Law was introduced to parliament. Despite clear orders from the Supreme Court, the bill was passed in 2017 instead of 2014. During these three years, various obstacles were unnecessarily created. Two main points of my bill, according to which the age of marriage for a Hindu girl should not be less than 18 and no second marriage should be registered without having completed the legal divorce process, have been removed from the bill. of law.

The state does not even issue national identity cards and driver’s licenses to children under the age of 18. How do you allow a minor to make the most important decision of his life?

Whenever a conversion case arises, the victim must appear in court. If someone converts of their own free will, they should not object to meeting the legal requirements to appear before the judge. This legal move can also help counter the propaganda against Pakistan.

Marriage is a sacred social duty, but the absence of effective legislation in Pakistan poses serious threats to social harmony, religious freedom, internal peace and human rights. The said bill should be adopted with the consensus of all parties.

The writer is a member of the National Assembly and chief patron of the Pakistan Hindu Council.

Twitter: @RVankwani

