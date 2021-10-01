Mike Lindell: Idaho official blows up MyPillow guy after state recount shows fewer votes for Trump





A furious Idaho election official said Mike Lindell’s efforts to tarnish the votes in his riding by falsely alleging widespread voter fraud should make your blood boil.

Several counties in Idaho conducted manual recounts after Mr Lindell alleged that 35,000 votes were transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election by electronic manipulation.

In a scathing statement, Bonner County Clerk Mike Rosedale said the election machine hacking allegations completely missed the mark because none of the states’ voting machines were connected to the internet.

Mr Rosedale added that it was infuriating that no one from Mr Lindells’ team contacted his office to verify how the votes were counted in his county.

It means someone just assigned a magical voter fraud number to all of the counties in Idaho. Their goal seems to be causing a stir. Shock and admiration. Each state. Ah the horror.

It should make your blood boil (Democrats AND Republicans), he wrote in a statement obtained by the Bonner County Daily Bee.

What’s really infuriating is that no one in the Lindell Group ever called Bonner County Elections to find out what kind of equipment we were using, that we weren’t connected to the Internet, how we communicated with the secretary of State, nothing.

No verification or validation of claims. In an attempt to seemingly try to make a splash, he has tarnished the reputations of perhaps thousands of counties across the United States. Good move Mr. Lindell.

Mr Rosedale said he had previously supported Mr Lindell’s focus on massive voter fraud, in six key states.

He plans to broadcast Bonner Countys’ story live on October 8.

Since Mr. Lindell aired his allegations of electoral fraud in Idaho in a document he calls The Big Lie, several counties in Idaho have carried out recounts on the orders of the Idaho Secretary of State, Lawrence Denney.

When the manual recount votes returned from Butte County, the votes cast for former President Donald Trump were seen to drop from 1,202 to 1,193, while Joe Bidens’ votes remained at 130, according to Boises Channel. 11.

Results in Camas County have remained almost unchanged, with Mr. Trump’s vote count dropping from 507 to 508 and his opponents remaining the same at 149.

Once we had the (Big Lie) document in hand, we immediately thought there was something wrong, Idahos Assistant Secretary of State Chad Houck said.

At least seven counties in Idaho do not have electronic steps in their vote counting processes. It was a huge red flag, and we knew we could prove or disprove it pretty straightforward.

Mr Lindell has repeatedly claimed to have uncovered evidence of fraud in last year’s presidential election without offering any evidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/mypillow-guy-idaho-vote-recount-b1930318.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos