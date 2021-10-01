Huawei’s Biden cave in Xi on Meng is a calamitous sale

President Joe Biden has just engaged in a massive clearance sale to our greatest adversary, Communist China.

While the US media have been largely silent on the story, in Beijing it is proclaimed as a propaganda blow and, more importantly, a sign of weakness in the Biden administration inviting even more aggressiveness.

The sale is about Huawei, not just the quintessential representative of China’s grand strategy become the predominant global hegemony, but arguably its fulcrum as the unrivaled potential provider of the 5G telecommunications infrastructure on which much of the world’s information is about to travel.

Last week, the Justice Department announced it had reached a deferred prosecution agreement with Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder, Meng Wanzhou, ending the case against her.

In exchange for admitting a series of lies she had previously denied regarding the alleged violation of sanctions job in Iran, for which she faced conspiracy charges to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, Meng was released without a scot.

Huawei and several of its subsidiaries remain under charge in a much larger case also involving racketeering, intellectual property theft and alleged sanctions violation work with North Korea.

Meng had been embroiled in a high-stakes extradition battle with the US government after being arrested by Canadian authorities in Vancouver in December 2018, in connection with the case the DOJ was pursuing.

A few days later, two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, the latter a former diplomat, were detained in China on apparently fabricated espionage charges.

Spavor was sentenced last August to 11 years in prison. Kovrig’s “case” was still pending when he and Spavor were released, shortly after the DOJ reached an agreement with Meng. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in an apparent attempt to save face, claims the “two Michaels” were released on bail for health reasons, after having confessed to their guilt.

The message of China’s “hostage diplomacy” was clear: “You take one of our people on the basis of the rule of law, and we will take two of yours on the basis of rule by” law. “

The message of America’s weakening in the Meng case was also clear: “When Xi says ‘jump’, Biden asks ‘how high?'”

How do we know this?

Biden administration struggled to distance itself from its DOJ, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki noting: “We have an independent Department of Justice that has made independent decisions, law enforcement decisions. At the same time, we have made no secret of our desire to have the ‘two Michael’ free.”

But this demand for “independence” do not pass the rally.

Last July, during the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to Tianjin, China, for diplomatic talks, according to the official spokesperson for the party. Xinhua, Beijing “has presented two lists to the United States … one of which is the list of US wrongdoing that must cease and the other is the list of key individual cases of concern to China.”

Although the lists were not published in full, Xinhua revealed that one of the elements among them was that the United States “revoke Meng Wanzhou’s extradition request.” In fact, a Chinese diplomatic official would later have reveal that “the two lists clearly ask [that the] The United States will drop the charges against Meng and ensure his safe return to China as soon as possible. “

Today we learned that during the second direct phone call between Secretary General Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden on September 9, just two weeks before the Meng case was dropped, according to Chinese Ministry of Foreign AffairsXi raised the case directly and urged President Biden to resolve it. The White House at the time recognized Xi brought up Meng’s case on the appeal and said the Biden administration also addressed the “two Michaels” case, something not reflected in the official reading.

Meng’s case was clearly of great importance to the most important man in China: Xi Jinping. As the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying Noted at a recent press conference: “Since Meng was … detained in early December 2018, our Party and the Chinese government have attached great importance and President Xi Jinping has paid it personal attention.”

Biden obviously gave in to this important demand, from Xi’s perspective, following a phone call. pursued by Biden, not Xi, to unfreeze US-Chinese relations, that is, from a position of diplomatic weakness.

Biden therefore obviously gave in the day after his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address in which China was never even mentioned by name, unlike President Donald Trump’s 2020 speech at the UNGA almost exclusively targeting malicious behavior by China.

Last but not least, the cave arose amid remarks by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, stressing the imperative for America to start over. to kiss economic commitment with China – the disastrous policy pursued by our political elite decades before Trump, and which made China our most formidable adversary.

This would appear to be an auspicious time for China, as the Biden administration signals a desire to revive relations, apparently on China’s terms. As Hua said recently:

The proper resolution of the Meng Wanzhou incident is of positive importance. I noticed that some media commented that the resolution removed a deeply embedded thorn in China-US relations. But due to the poor Chinese policy adopted by the United States for some time, other thorns of varying length remain in Sino-American relations. We hope that the United States can attach great importance and take concrete steps to clear both lists. [Emphasis mine.]

The Meng case, and its background, should sober up the bulls from the recent Quad high-level meeting, as well as the trilateral national security pact between the US, UK and Australia. The fact that the members of these agreements have repeatedly stressed that they do not target any country (read: China) should give us pause.

The career profiles of President Biden and most of its senior officials do not inspire confidence that America will completely counter China.

The administration’s reluctance to punish the Chinese Communist Party for its guilt in transforming the COVID-19 pandemic that has emanated from its shores into a global pandemic and the administration’s desperation to engage with China on climate and public health – the two areas in which she is arguably the world’s worst offender – are both major red flags.

That Trump put Meng’s case in a position of strength, while Biden ended it in a position of weakness, speaks volumes. Biden’s appeasement will now also invite further assault. It is just one more disaster on an issue of vital importance, which portends much worse.

Ben Weingarten is Principal Investigator at the London Center for Policy Research, Researcher at Claremont Institute and Principal Contributor to The Federalist. He is the author of Ungrateful American: Ilhan Omar and the progressive-Islamist takeover of the Democratic Party (Bombardier, 2020). Ben is the Founder and CEO of ChangeUp Media LLC, a media production and consulting company. Subscribe to his newsletter on bit.ly/bhwnews, and follow him on Twitter: @bhweingarten.

