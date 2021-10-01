PM Modi launches Swachh Bharat Urban 2.0, AMRUT 2.0; pledges to make India “waste-free”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi. Along with Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, was also present at the event which congratulated the Prime Minister for transferring this project to a “Jan Andolan”. The Enhanced Amrut Mission is designed to make all of our cities “garbage-free” and “water-free”.

Prime Minister Modi took a look at the opposition by comparing the situation prior to the present in the development lines of cities under the Ministry of Town Planning and Housing.

“Previously they couldn’t even go out or work because there were no public toilets, our daughters were forced to stop studying due to the lack of toilets in the schools. rubbish was lying around the streets and alleys, but now not only is the rubbish being extracted from at home, but we have also been working on sorting waste. Now we see separate bins for wet and dry waste in households Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

PM Modi address:

Budget of the Ministry of Housing and the City before 2014 Vs now

Further speaking about the development process undertaken by the current Union government, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that seven years before 2014 the budget was only one lakh twenty-five thousand and today when the NDA government has completed seven years, the budget is four lakh crores.

Today India processes around 1 lakh of tons of waste every day. When we launched the campaign in 2014, less than 20% of the waste was being processed. Today, we treat around 70% of daily waste. Now you have to bring it to 100%: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi promises to remove “mountains of garbage in cities”

Speaking on the development of garbage removal, the Prime Minister added that “such a mountain of garbage has been in Delhi for a long time, it is also waiting to be removed”.

The mountains of garbage in the cities will be treated and completely eliminated as part of the second phase of Swachta. One of these mountains of garbage has been in Delhi for a long time, it is also waiting to be removed …: PM Modi at the launch of Swachch Bharat 2.0

What is Amrut Mission 2.0?

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 plans to make all cities “waste-free” and ensure the management of gray and black water in all cities other than those covered by AMRUT, securing all urban local organizations as Open Defecation Free + (ODF +) and those with population less than 1 lakh in ODF ++, thus realizing the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas. The mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste, using the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), the scientific treatment of all types of municipal solid waste and the remediation of old landfills for efficient management. solid waste. The expense of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore.