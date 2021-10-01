Boris Johnson never brushes his hair shows gender inequality is alive and well, says Hillary Clinton





Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she didn’t think she would live to see true equality between men and women. The former US presidential candidate, 73, said the so-called double standard still exists and women in power are continuously monitored. Speaking to historian Mary Beard on BBC Inside Culture, Clinton said she calculated she spent a total of 25 days dressing, styling and applying makeup over the past two years where she ran for president against Donald Trump. She said: I did it because it’s one aspect of the so-called double standard. You know, men shower and shake their heads and go out and men come in all sizes. You have a Prime Minister who never brushes his hair. It’s quite charming, you know. And so part of the challenge is for women, you don’t want to spend your time being turned into a caricature. You want to be yourself, to be who you are, to convey it to people. But just to be careful, without saying, you know, Mildred, what did she do to her hair? Or George, I hate the way he looks, you gotta find that perfect place. You will never please everyone. Speaking to Beard, she continued: I don’t think any of us will live to see true equality, as we have to deal simultaneously with important institutional systemic reforms and internal behavioral biases that men and women alike. women have about women in power. And so when a woman, a young woman, gets into politics, the questions are, well, why isn’t she married? Why doesn’t she have children? If she has kids, why isn’t she looking after them? When you get older that’s the whole litany of, well, you know, can you do that? Should she do this? Is she prepared? Can she handle it all? So I think institutional changes, you know, we keep plugging in, trying to make changes, but a long way to go. Inside Culture is tonight at 8 p.m. on BBC Two.





