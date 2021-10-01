Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calls for agricultural laws to be lifted





Charanjit Singh Channi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. New Delhi: Charanjit Singh Channi, during his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today after becoming Chief Minister of the Punjab, called on the center to withdraw the three controversial agricultural laws, against which thousands of farmers – mainly from the Punjab and Haryana – have been protesting for almost a year. Mr. Channi, who replaced Captain Amarinder Singh, also called on the prime minister to withdraw the centre’s decision to postpone the purchase of paddy from this largely agricultural state from today. “Agriculture is our main source of income. I asked the prime minister to help find a solution to the impasse with the farmers, who are protesting against the three controversial farm laws,” Channi told reporters after the meeting. Mr. Channi had asked the center on Thursday to withdraw his letter regarding the change of the start date for paddy purchases from October 1 to 11. The centre’s decision to postpone the purchase of kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana until October 11 came after crop maturity was delayed due to recent heavy rains. The crop is supplied by the central government agency, the Food Corporation of India, in collaboration with government agencies. Mr Channi is also expected to meet with senior congressional leaders during his visit to Delhi amid the Punjab’s congressional crisis that began with the resignation of Amarinder Singh and the resignation of state party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu . A congressional coordination group will be set up for consultations before any major decisions are taken by the government of Punjab, the PTI news agency reported. The decision to form the panel was taken on Thursday after a meeting of more than two hours at the Punjab Congress Bhavan between Mr. Channi and Mr. Sidhu. The panel will include these two leaders and a representative of the All India Congress Committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/new-punjab-chief-minister-charanjit-singh-channi-meets-pm-narendra-modi-in-delhi-2560399 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos