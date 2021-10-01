As Luxury Selling In China Gets More Difficult, Buy American

For years, buying European luxury stocks has been one of the best ways for investors to gain exposure to spendthrift Chinese buyers. As Beijing’s crackdown on remarkable wealth makes this trade less fashionable, there is always the possibility of buying from Americans.

Large European listed luxury stocks have lost 14% on average since Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech in mid-August calling for more redistribution of wealth and the limitation of excessive income. It is not yet clear what this means for the luxury industry, but it has scared shareholders.

Any new policy that increases the purchasing power of more Chinese households could actually be good for the industry in the long run. The middle classes make 70-80% of all luxury goods purchases in China, according to UBS estimates.

But previous crackdowns have hurt the industry in the short term. When Beijing curtailed spending by Chinese government officials in 2012 as part of an anti-corruption campaign, worldwide sales growth for personal luxury goods fell to 2% in 2013, a fifth of that. than it had been in the three years leading up to the new measurements, data from Bain & Company show. Likewise, a drop in sales in 2016 followed a crackdown on phantom loans that hit China’s all-important real estate market. Renewed efforts to curb real estate investment, more visible in the problems of over-indebted developer Evergrande, could have a similar effect.

Some brands are in better shape in the United States today, however, which gives them coverage if China slows down. LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton is particularly balanced, generating 28% of total sales for American buyers, according to Bernstein’s estimates, against 27% for Chinese. In the second quarter of this year, sales of French luxury giants in the United States increased by 31% compared to the same period before the 2019 pandemic.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch is on the other extreme. The company relies on Chinese consumers for 44% of its sales and generates only 9% US nationals. Burberry and Herms are also more dependent on sales to Chinese than the industry average.

Shares of Prada and Gucci owner Kering have sold the most in the past six weeks, with drops of 25% and 18% respectively. It seems a little unfair. Admittedly, Pradas’ makeover, which is just starting to bear fruit, needs the demand of young Chinese consumers to persist if it is to really gain a foothold. But the boom in sales in the United States at Prada and Kering, which also owns Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint Laurent, should reassure.

Investors have other options if they want to bypass China. Specialty retailer Watches of Switzerland does most of its sales in the UK and US and has no business in Asia. And American brands Capri, Tapestry and Ralph Lauren have more exposure to their booming home market than European players, over 50% of sales on average.

Even after the recent crisis. European luxury stocks look expensive. They are now trading at a premium of around 70% over the MSCI index as a multiple of future earnings, down from their peaks of over 100% in early August but above the historic average of 50%, UBS note. Until there is more certainty about how a crackdown on wealth inequality might impact luxury brands in China, US-focused names offer a more secure appearance.

Write to Carol Ryan at [email protected]