



From crisis to crisis to crisis: what to write? Do we write about the innumerable international problems or the innumerable national problems?

We must stop being simplistic and saying that these crises are the fault of a man or a government. They are the result of the inexorable pace of global change. I could easily get away with saying it’s everyone’s fault, but that doesn’t make any sense.

At the root of every national and international crisis are the political and economic systems of all countries. They worked for a while and produced good governments for their own countries at least. The main problem now is to recognize this, identify the faults in each system, and then create a new one. It is a daunting challenge that can endlessly destabilize society. Even the American system, which everyone considers excellent, has failed because it delivered characters like George W Bush and Donald J Trump. In Britain, falsely known as the mother of democracy, we have had people like Tony Blair, David Cameron and now Boris Johnson.

Did I say democracy? In fact, all systems are based on the creation of democracy or the illusion of it. As they degrade, workers’ democracies become illusions and we are reduced to asking for a decision from the inmates of an insane asylum. You can only imagine what those decisions will be.

Education is one of the essential elements that make a democracy and a system viable. Our education system is pathetic. Some very intelligent people have never been to an educational institution. They have something far superior to bachelor’s degrees: they have a wisdom that comes from experience. Their faces are shriveled, their vision is deep. I once wrote an article called Democracy Doesn’t Always Wear a Costume. Look at an ordinary man on his potter’s wheel. You will often see wisdom on this face.

Until our ruling class learns where wisdom comes from, where education comes from, what goes into making an ideology, I don’t think we’re going to move forward. By the way, the word ideology comes from the word idea and when you take an idea and build a whole narrative around it, you won’t come up with an ideology. You will get lost by mimicking the ideologies of other peoples who are themselves quite degraded. What we need is a global ideology, which in a way the United Nations was supposed to provide, but when the superpowers take over and start dictating to them, we have no chance of getting there. to a universal world ideology. We need a last-day Karl Marx to forge a universal and global ideology.

With a world in turmoil, change could take one of many directions. A motley band of tribes have defeated the superpower of the day and all of their western travel companions who are in fact at their wit’s end. This is dangerous because a desperate and humiliated superpower can lash out and create even more havoc. So the idea should also be: how do you keep superpowers at bay? It was easier in a bipolar world. Fortunately, we are now moving towards a multipolar world with the rise of the People’s Republic of China. It pushes America and its allies into the wall and their tactics of confining China to stop its rise backfired.

The big setback for America will be the end of dollar dominance. See how smart they are and how they’ve taken over the world with a piece of paper. Not so smart in reality, but simplistic as they have now drawn themselves into a great impending disaster.

For countries like Pakistan, it is imperative that they put their house in order so that they can save themselves from the implosion that is about to take place. For this, they must remember that they have chosen their faith as an ideology, so they must be true to their faith. They must create a state ruled by the best people and find a methodology where the best are available only to be chosen as leaders. It’s easier said than done.

I suggested that one possible way to ensure this was to apply all qualifying and disqualifying clauses to running for office. But that too is easier said than done. Who will decide? The henchmen elected to parliament? Judges? Who? What will be the criteria? Those who have never been convicted of crimes? We are a country where those who should be sentenced walk away carefree to enjoy the summers and winters in London or just stay in Karachi to dominate the people. They get away with billions that they stole from the people and yet our government allows them to prosper.

I would say it’s Imran Khan’s biggest failure that puts inflation in the shadows. He has yet to learn that bombastic speeches only impress a crowd for a while. It’s not the rhetoric that counts, it’s the results. If a man cannot earn enough to put food on his family’s table, he cannot make qorma with rhetoric. Imran realizes a lot of things and does a spit and paint job like saying that no one will go to bed hungry, that he will throw soup kitchens, give people cheap and easy loans, provide access to health care. health and many other things. He is still the best ruler we have ever had, and it would be a shame if he was made to give way to one of the corrupt people who are still trying to seize power. But Imran is not perfect: he is the least evil among a crowd of corrupt people. It shows in the choice of his team which leads him to defeat. So, while supporting Imran, we always hope for the best.

The writer is a seasoned journalist, political analyst and author.

E-mail: [email protected] gmail.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/896606-from-crisis-to-crisis-to-crisis

