India treats around 70% of daily waste … we have to increase it to 100%: PM Modi at the launch of Swachch Bharat 2.0 | India News

New Delhi: On Friday October 1, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 were designed to fulfill the aspiration to make all of our cities “Garbage Free” and “Water Secure”.

“The objective of Swach Bharat Mission 2.0 is to make cities waste-free. With this 2nd phase, we also aim at wastewater management and security, securing city water and ensuring that dirty nullahs do not merge into rivers, ”the prime minister said. Modi on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0.

The Prime Minister also noted that this is the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0 and that these two missions are an important step in realizing the dreams of BR Ambedkar. It is our privilege that today’s program has been hosted at the BR Ambedkar Center. He believed that urban development was essential for equality, Prime Minister Modi said.

“Caramel wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground but kept in pockets. Children warn the elders not to throw litter. Young people take initiatives. Some derive their wealth from waste, while others raise awareness. there is awareness, ”added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister revealed that the country is currently processing around 1 lakh of tons of waste every day, adding that at the start of these missions the figure was only 20%. PM Modi also revealed that India currently handles around 70% of daily waste and stressed the need to increase that number to 100%.

The mountains of garbage in the cities will be treated and completely eliminated as part of the second phase of Swachta. Such a mountain of garbage has been in Delhi for a long time, it is also waiting to be removed, Prime Minister Modi said at the launch.

The event brought together Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Ministers of Urban Development from States and Union Territories. While, addressing the occasion, Puri said: “The Swachh Bharat mission was successful not only because of the lakhs of toilets or the 70% waste treatment, but also because Prime Minister Modi made this project a “Jan Andolan”. “

These two flagship missions are a step forward in our goal of effectively addressing the challenges of India’s rapid urbanization and will also contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the PMO said.

Swachh Bharat and the AMRUT missions have brought about transformative changes in the lives of people over the past 6-7 years. These two missions made it possible to improve the country’s urban landscape by adopting a scientific approach.

The statement added that the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 plans to make all cities waste-free and ensure gray and black water management in all cities other than those covered by AMRUT. This mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste, using the principles of 3Rs (Reduce, reuse, recycle). The expense of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

On the other hand, the AMRUT 2.0 mission will empower cities and ensure water security. This mission aims to provide 100% coverage of water supply to all households in approximately 4,700 urban local communities by providing approximately 2.68 crore of tap connections and 100% coverage of sewage and sludge in 500 AMRUT cities by providing approximately 2.64 crore of sewage / sludge connections, which will benefit over 10.5 million people in urban areas. The expense of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of the circular economy and promote the conservation and rejuvenation of surface and underground water bodies. The mission will promote data-driven governance in water management and technology sub-mission to take advantage of the latest global technologies and skills. Pey Jal Survekshan will be conducted to promote progressive competition between cities, the statement added.

(With contributions from the Agency)

Live