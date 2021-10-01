Pakistan in talks with certain factions of the proscribed TTP: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted on 01 October 2021 16:29

Imran Khan said nothing could be said about the success of the talks at this time.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday his government was holding disarmament talks with some factions of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In an exclusive interview with Turkish media, he said the Afghan Taliban was helping the negotiations, however, nothing could be said about the success of the talks as of yet.

“I think some Taliban factions want to talk to the government for peace and reconciliation and we are in contact with some of those factions,” Imran Khan said.

To a question about the talks, the prime minister said the dialogues are about the reconciliation process and if successful, the government will “forgive” them, “then they will become normal citizens”.

Imran Khan said: “I am not in favor of a military solution to the problems and also hope for an agreement, however, talks with the Taliban may not be successful, but we are talking.

Earlier in an interview with The Independent, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistani government would be “open to granting” a pardon to members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement if they promised to do not get involved in terrorists and submit to the Pakistani Constitution.

The Federal Foreign Minister told British media that Pakistan feared leaders of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group could be jailed after the Afghan Taliban took power.

The Federal Foreign Minister expressed concern over reports that the Afghan Taliban have released TTP terrorists.

“If these guys come and start causing trouble for us here, it will affect innocent lives and we don’t want to,” he said, referring to TTP.

“Yes [the TTP] are ready to mend the barriers and not do themselves justice and not get involved in terrorist activities and they submit and surrender to the order of the government and the Constitution of Pakistan, we are even open to them grant a pardon, ”Qureshi said.

“But as long as they don’t come and start carrying out terrorist activities [in Pakistan]. This is our concern, ”he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/622237-Pakistan-in-talks-with-some-factions-of-proscribed-TTP-PM-Imran

