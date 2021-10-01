Cigarette industry workers ask Jokowi not to increase tobacco excise duties





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Tobacco industry workers have called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) not to increase the excise tax on tobacco products next year. Indeed, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still very influential in their lives. Tobacco sector workers who are members of the All Indonesia Federation of Tobacco Trade Unions (FSP RTMM-SPSI) also started a petition on the Change.org page with the headline Protecting the High Intensity IHT Sector of labor, Protecting Our Fields. This step is to express their aspirations. As of Thursday, September 30, 2021, more than 43,000 people had signed the petition in line which contains a request to President Joko Widodo to protect the tobacco products industry as a labor intensive sector, in particular the hand-rolled kretek (SKT) sector. The president of the RTMM-SPSI FSP, Sudarto, explained that the increase in excise duties on tobacco had a major impact on their lives. “We ask Mr Jokowi to please help so that workers in the labor-intensive sector can still work during the pandemic, by not increasing SKT excise duties in 2022 “he said in a written statement on Friday (10/1/2021). He hoped that the amount of the SKT excise tax increase would still be the same as this year, namely zero percent. Sudarto said the threat and negative impact of the increase in CHT is very real, especially on SKT. Moreover, as long as the pandemic is not yet over, the SKT sector is under enormous pressure. In the midst of a difficult situation like this, the RTMM-SPSI as a federation of unions directly responsible for the plight of cigarette workers still feels repeated concerns due to the government’s policy of increasing rates of the cigarette. CHT every year. Currently, the membership of RTMM-SPSI is registered at more than 243,000 people, of which more than 153,000 people are workers in the cigarette industry. Of those working in the cigarette industry, over 60 percent of them work in the SKT segment. Therefore, the policy of increasing excise duties on tobacco products has a very broad impact on workers who depend on the tobacco sector for their lives. Especially in the SKT sector, Sudarto hopes that the government will do the same as in 2021, namely that there will be no increase in excise duties in 2022. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

A chase took place between customs officials and a group of smugglers of illegal cigarettes in the waters of Riau and the Riau Islands. Millions of illegal cigarettes worth 7.6 billion rupees were confiscated.

