Franco-Greek arms deal divides EU





The Franco-Greek agreement signed Tuesday in Paris by which Greece will buy three advanced frigates, with an option for a fourth, as well as an additional number of Rafale fighter jets, once again highlighted the flaws of the European Union foreign and defense policy. strategy. Officially, there has been little reaction. But countries (led by Germany) attach great importance to Turkey’s role in controlling migratory flows and valuing their commercial interests in the country are more skeptical of an agreement that clearly targets the ambitions of Turkish President Recep. Tayyip Erdogan in the Eastern Mediterranean. German government officials told Kathimerini that there was no embarrassment in Berlin with the deal. We are aware of the traditionally close Franco-Greek relations, including on military matters, they said. However, they added that we hope to agree with Paris and Athens that it is also vital to cooperate closely and well with Turkey, our NATO partner. A report published in Politico Europes Brussels Playbook, titled L’alliance franco-grecque ruffles feathers, paints a somewhat different picture, claiming that several EU countries are not happy. The report goes on to say that the Greek Ambassador to the EU reassured his colleagues that the deal was a pro-European pact that would strengthen the EU’s defense autonomy. But at least some of them scoffed at it: It’s a bit bizarre to say that the pact contributes to European sovereignty, said an EU diplomat quoted by Politico. By all accounts, this is a traditional 19th century defense pact between two European powers. It certainly has more to do with the pursuit of narrow national interests than with Europe. The article goes on to say that France now fully supports Greece’s territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean even though these are internationally contested. In fact, it is Turkey that is making territorial claims and, if the position of the anonymous diplomats cited in the article is representative, it would signal a significant shift in the EU’s view on the Greek-Turkish disputes. In Athens, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday affirmed his intention to quickly implement the agreement with France and, at the same time, to request the renewal of the mutual defense and cooperation agreement with the United States. for five years.

