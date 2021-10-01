World’s leading talent center helps build a better China

Doctoral and master’s students throw their college caps in the sky as they pose for photos at Nanjing Agricultural University in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2018. / Xinhua

Doctoral and master’s students throw their college caps in the sky as they pose for photos at Nanjing Agricultural University in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2018. / Xinhua

Editor’s Note: Wang Huiyao is the president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG). The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

A central conference on talent-related work was held in Beijing on September 29. Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the conference and clarified the guidelines, objectives, key tasks and policy initiatives of talent work in the new era, which opens a new chapter for China’s Talent Development .

As the world undergoes great changes, the only way for such an adaptation is to deepen reform further and widen openness. In this new stage of development, it is important to accelerate the construction of a global talent and innovation center to boost China’s development.

Talent is an important aspect of national strength. China’s human capital structure is shifting from a quantitative basis to one of talent and quality.

I participated in the drafting of National medium and long-term talent development plan (2010-2020), which was the first medium and long-term talent development plan promulgated in 2010. Over the past decade, China’s talent development has continued to advance.

According to the State Council and the Ministry of Education, China’s skilled workers in 2020 exceeded 200 million people, and more than 50 million of them were highly skilled; the total number of people with higher education in China reached 41.83 million.

Talent innovation is aligned with China’s rapid development. China has gradually become a breeding ground for innovation and entrepreneurship of global talent. From 1978 to 2019, the total number of students studying abroad reached over 6.5 million, and some 4.2 million chose to return to China after their studies, representing 86.28% of the group. who finished his studies.

According to Ranking of the 2020 World Innovation Index, China’s ranking quickly rose to 14th in the world from 29th in 2015. The total number of R&D personnel in China has ranked first in the world for eight consecutive years. The number of international patent applications ranked first in the world with more than 68,000 articles.

A strong staff base is the key to achieving the country’s long-term goals of achieving modernization by 2035 and making China a great modern socialist country in all its dimensions by 2050.

President Xi stressed the need to attract talent widely from all over the world, and there are two ways to achieve the goal.

First, we should welcome more Chinese returnees to contribute to the homeland.

Chinese students studying abroad receive high-quality international education, develop a global vision and improve their international competitiveness. This experience familiarizes these students with global rules and improves their global networks, intercultural adaptability and language skills, making them well suited to the needs of our modern globalized economy.