World’s leading talent center helps build a better China
Doctoral and master’s students throw their college caps in the sky as they pose for photos at Nanjing Agricultural University in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2018. / Xinhua
Doctoral and master's students throw their college caps in the sky as they pose for photos at Nanjing Agricultural University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2018. / Xinhua
Editor’s Note: Wang Huiyao is the president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG). The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.
A central conference on talent-related work was held in Beijing on September 29. Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the conference and clarified the guidelines, objectives, key tasks and policy initiatives of talent work in the new era, which opens a new chapter for China’s Talent Development .
As the world undergoes great changes, the only way for such an adaptation is to deepen reform further and widen openness. In this new stage of development, it is important to accelerate the construction of a global talent and innovation center to boost China’s development.
Talent is an important aspect of national strength. China’s human capital structure is shifting from a quantitative basis to one of talent and quality.
I participated in the drafting of National medium and long-term talent development plan (2010-2020), which was the first medium and long-term talent development plan promulgated in 2010. Over the past decade, China’s talent development has continued to advance.
According to the State Council and the Ministry of Education, China’s skilled workers in 2020 exceeded 200 million people, and more than 50 million of them were highly skilled; the total number of people with higher education in China reached 41.83 million.
Talent innovation is aligned with China’s rapid development. China has gradually become a breeding ground for innovation and entrepreneurship of global talent. From 1978 to 2019, the total number of students studying abroad reached over 6.5 million, and some 4.2 million chose to return to China after their studies, representing 86.28% of the group. who finished his studies.
According to Ranking of the 2020 World Innovation Index, China’s ranking quickly rose to 14th in the world from 29th in 2015. The total number of R&D personnel in China has ranked first in the world for eight consecutive years. The number of international patent applications ranked first in the world with more than 68,000 articles.
A strong staff base is the key to achieving the country’s long-term goals of achieving modernization by 2035 and making China a great modern socialist country in all its dimensions by 2050.
President Xi stressed the need to attract talent widely from all over the world, and there are two ways to achieve the goal.
First, we should welcome more Chinese returnees to contribute to the homeland.
Chinese students studying abroad receive high-quality international education, develop a global vision and improve their international competitiveness. This experience familiarizes these students with global rules and improves their global networks, intercultural adaptability and language skills, making them well suited to the needs of our modern globalized economy.
Graduates wave Chinese national flags during the graduation ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States, May 16, 2018. / Xinhua
Graduates wave Chinese national flags during the graduation ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States, May 16, 2018. / Xinhua
Amid China’s continued integration into the global economy and the growing role in global governance, students can also contribute to China’s participation in multilateral forums, helping Chinese companies to ‘go to the foreign ‘and multinational enterprises to invest in China.
Second, China wants to attract more international talent to China. President Xi’s remarks show that high-quality international talents are welcome in China for innovation and development. There are different measures to achieve this goal.
The launch of the High Level Talent Green Card has made it much easier to introduce top foreign talent from around the world. In addition, the introduction of market-based recognition criteria for permanent residence applications, which was first tested in Shanghai, has proven to be successful.
In addition, the threshold for applying for permanent residence has been lowered for overseas Chinese. The national policy allowing Chinese doctors to directly apply for permanent residence is a strong political incentive to attract more high-quality talent to China.
Finally, foreign students with a bachelor’s degree or above are allowed to start their own business in China directly after graduation. This conditional relaxation of requirements can strengthen the pool of quality young talent, overcome the disconnect between the training of foreign students and the retention of talent, and provide strong support for the introduction of international talent needed for development.
Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and the Great Bay region can be more innovative in reforming the talent system and mechanism. The experience gained in this region in terms of talent development can be replicated in more cities to accelerate the construction of a global talent center and an innovation hub. In addition, more internationally competitive policies can be introduced to improve the professional capacity of talent management and service.
Over the past four decades, the talent pool has helped the world gain access to China and also helped China go global. Over the next four decades, global talent will be in a good position to help the world understand China, and vice versa.
