“Person responsible for record inflation”: Rahul Gandhi’s veiled attack on Prime Minister Modi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File) | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, claiming that one person is responsible for record inflation in the country. Speaking to Twitter, the former congressman blamed the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi at the Center for soaring fuel prices in the country and said these are the factors responsible for the high inflation. “Gasoline prices are responsible for record inflation. The central government is responsible for record gasoline prices. One person is responsible for breaking all bad records,” Gandhi tweeted. ). Rahul Gandhi’s remark comes as gasoline and diesel prices hit an all-time high across the country today after rates were again hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise per liter, respectively. The price of gasoline in Delhi hit an all-time high of Rs 101.89 per liter and at Rs 107.95 in Mumbai, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel rates also hit a record high of Rs 90.17 in Delhi and Rs 97.84 in Mumbai. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. Kanhaiya congratulates Rahul for interviewing the Center Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Kumar, who was recently inducted into the Congress Party, congratulated Rahul Gandhi saying the Wayanad MP asked questions of the Union government because he was not afraid of the leadership of the law enforcement. “Rahul Gandhi asks questions of the government without any fear, perhaps because he is not afraid of ED (Enforcement Directorate). Those who are honest ask questions of the government without any fear,” Kumar said. Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress on Tuesday. “I decided to join the oldest party in the country and the Democratic Party because I feel with the hundreds of thousands of young people that if Congress is not saved, the country will not be,” he said .

