Oil prices in Pakistan remain low compared to rest of world, says finance minister in the aftermath of price hikes – Pakistan





Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that oil prices in Pakistan were cheaper than in the rest of the region and the world, adding that only 16 countries had lower prices, all of which were oil producers themselves.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad with Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Tarin said, “There are only 16 other countries that have lower oil prices than ours. They are oil producers and have their own oil.

The finance minister added that Pakistan also had cheaper oil prices than other countries in the region, such as India and Bangladesh. “We are cheaper than the [rest of the] region and the world too. Do we want to reduce it further (gasoline prices)? absolutely, ”said Tarin.

He said the current problem was that if the government cut prices then it would have to pay out of pocket to meet the revenue needs. Tarin added that the petroleum tax had also been reduced from Rs2 to Rs3 per liter, down from Rs30 / liter in 2018.

“We don’t even charge [petroleum] although we have kept a target of 600 billion rupees in the budget. But we and the Prime Minister didn’t care.

“The prime minister said we can’t weigh the people down any more, so that’s a signal [about] what feelings the current leader has for the poor, ”said the finance minister.

His comments came a day after the government raised the price of gasoline by Rs 4 per liter. The price of gasoline is Rs127.30 per liter as of October 1 (today).

In a press release, the Finance Division said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority set higher oil prices based on rising prices in the international market as well as changes in rates. exchange rate over the past two weeks.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan had “decided against the recommendation and passed the minimum price increase on to consumers,” he said.

The government absorbed higher international price pressure through a reduction in the petroleum tax and the sales tax, according to the notification. “Oil prices in Pakistan are the cheapest in the region,” he said.

Price of other essentials

At his press conference today, the Minister of Finance also addressed the issue of inflation and the prices of other basic necessities, saying that prices are being impacted around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This disruption due to Covid has hit us as well and international prices are currently at their highest level in the past 10 to 12 years.

“We have been affected by this too because we have become food importers. We have not become food importers in just three years but we are facing the consequences of the inadequacies of the agricultural sector of the last 30 years”, explained Siskin.

He said the government is investing in agriculture to increase productivity and self-reliance so that payments to foreigners can be diverted to local producers. Tarin also described measures aimed at relieving the general public from the prices of essential foods such as wheat, sugar and ghee.

In addition, he added, direct food subsidies would be provided from October to the lowest segment of society comprising around 12.5 million households.

He also described measures for agricultural reforms such as reducing the profits of intermediaries in agricultural supply chains.

Regarding the country’s overall economic situation, Tarin said it has started to grow and its effects are being felt on revenue collection as the Federal Revenue Council exceeds its targets.

“When our economy grows by more than 5%, it will have a ripple effect,” said the finance minister, adding that growth was observed in the sectors of industry, agriculture and services.

Tarin also said that the “Kamyab Pakistan Program” would be launched very soon and that four to six million households would be directly assisted,

The finance minister said distributing cash donations through the Ehsaas program was not a “permanent solution”.

“We will teach people to catch fish and not just give them fish so that they can stand on their own feet,” he added.

Regarding negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the electricity sector, he said the government would come up with alternative formulas and suggest that tariff increases were not the solution.

“I hope we will have a constructive discussion with the IMF and find a solution.”

“Consistent model of blame on external factors”

Meanwhile, the finance minister’s attribution of price increases to the Covid-19 pandemic has drawn criticism from PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif.

He said blaming Covid-19 was not only bad leadership, but showed a “consistent pattern of blaming external factors to shirk responsibility.”

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also launched a scathing attack on the government and rejected rising prices for petroleum products.

“People are burning in the fire of historic inflation [and a] a further rise in oil prices is tantamount to fanning the flames.

“Taxes on petroleum products are an important source of revenue for the PTI government after having ruined the economy,” he said.

Bilawal said the people yearn for relief and all the good news from the government of the day. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan expected to turn around again in the wider national interest [and] turn [back] its policies [by] 180 degrees, ”he added.

The PPP chairman demanded that the increase in oil prices as well as additional taxes and duties be removed.

