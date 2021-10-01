Erick Thohir: Indonesian President Joko Widodo legalized Pelindo merger





Jakarta (ANTARA) – SOE Minister Erick Thohir announced that the merger or merger of four Pelindo port SOEs into one Pelindo has been ratified by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. “Alhamdulillah, the merger of four public port enterprises, integrated into one Pelindo, has received approval from the Ministry of Finance, and President Joko Widodo’s PP has also been ratified,” Erick Thohir said in a written statement received at Jakarta. , Friday. According to the Minister of Public Enterprises, the Pelindo merger was carried out to strengthen the national port industry and improve maritime connectivity throughout Indonesia, as well as to improve the performance and competitiveness of state-owned enterprises in the port sector. Read also: Erick Thohir hopes that the presidential decree on the Pelindo merger will be ratified on October 1 “The merger will maximize synergies and create added value. One of them is the opportunity for the company to go global. This integration places Pelindo 8th among the largest container terminal operators in the world, ”said Erick. Previously, the government immediately completed the merger or merger of four public enterprises in the port sector, namely PT Pelindo I-IV Persero, on October 1, 2021. In this merger, PT Pelindo II will act as the surviving entity or the company receiving the merger. After the merger, the name of the amalgamated company changed to PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) or Pelindo. Read also: Pelindo organizes a socialization on business mergers with associations The merger of state-owned enterprises in the port sector is seen as the appropriate and relevant step to adapt to increasingly rapid industrial progress as well as advances in technology and information. As a port operator that plays a major role in maintaining the logistics distribution chain and has implications for the country’s economic progress, a breakthrough is needed through the integration of port public enterprises. So far, the government regulation regarding the merger of state-owned enterprises in the port sector is still being published. It will then be effective after signature of the Merger Deed. The integration plan also received the full support of various groups, including the Pelindo workers’ unions. Reporter: Aji Cakti

Publisher: Budi Suyanto

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/2429209/erick-thohir-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-sudah-sahkan-merger-pelindo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos