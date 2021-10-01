The disappearance of Chinese megastars strikes at cultural revolution 2.0

Most people who have never heard of Zhao Wei probably never will be now. Zhao was once a megastar in China’s entertainment industry, appearing in many hit TV shows and movies, such as “Red Cliff,Over the past two decades.

The 45-year-old actress was also known as a director, businesswoman and investor. She had over 85 million followers on her fan page on the Weibo microblogging platform. But in a few days at the end of August, Zhao faded away of China’s digital world.

The Chinese internet has been cleansed of its interviews, movies and TV shows. Looking for her on Weibo today, you won’t find anything.

Zhao has never been formally charged with wrongdoing, although some suspect her disappearance has something to do with her close relationship with Jack Ma, the outspoken founder of China’s largest e-commerce company, Ali Baba. Ma himself disappeared after criticizing the Chinese government’s regulations on tech companies in October 2020.

Several other famous celebrities passed away around the same time as Zhao. There is a lot of indicationsthat their digital disappearance is the result of Beijing’s latest crackdown. Beijing has ordered Chinese media companies not to select male actors or guests to appear “too effeminate. ”

The tea leaves of another cultural revolution

Less than a day or two after Weis’ disappearance, a Blog applauding government actions has gone viral in China. It assumes that red is back and that a profound transformation or revolution is underway in China. The blog was written by Li Guangman and posted on WeChat, another Chinese Twitter-like social media platform.

Since Li is not well known in China, few would have paid attention to him under normal circumstances. Even in China, a staunch far-left Maoist like Li is in the minority. Still, something curious happened: All major state media, such as Peoples Daily and other social media platforms, reposted Lis’ blog with the same headline: Anyone Can Feel That a profound change is underway!

Welcome to Xis China’s Cultural Revolution 2.0.

Mark Twain said: History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes often. This seems to ring true in Communist China. Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, recently cracked down on sectors such as technology, education and entertainment in an attempt to reshape Chinese culture and economy more in line with socialist ideology.

Since the Chinese government firmly controls the media industry, the main state media would not have reposted a blog of an unknown figure unless they received direct orders from someone else. senior in the propaganda department of the Chinese Communist Party. Therefore, people started to speculate: Did someone higher up in the CCP tell Li to write such an article, or did Li write it himself, but someone important liked it and asked leading media to share it? Was the widespread sharing by party spokespersons like the People’s Daily intended to test public reaction or to represent official endorsement of its call for a Red Revolution?

Parallels with the start of Mao’s Cultural Revolution

People familiar with Chinese history know that one of the critical triggers of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution was the publication of dazibao (poster of the big character) on May 25, 1966, by Nie Yuanzi, a student at Peking University. The poster with oversized Chinese characters denounced professors and administrators for their adherence to Western bourgeois values ​​and their lack of revolutionary spirit. Although Nie wrote the poster herself, it likely received help or even orders from senior party leaders within Chairman Maos’ inner circle, as soon after Mao asked the Peoples Daily to republish the Nies poster.

Three months later, Mao launched the Cultural Revolution. Borrowing phrases from Nies’ large letter poster, Mao claimed that bourgeois elements had permeated all aspects of Chinese society, from government to schools, factories and other institutions. They sought to restore capitalism and the ability of parties to exploit people.

Therefore, Mao insisted that only fierce class struggles could eliminate these counterrevolutionary elements and ensure that China was on the right track towards a communist utopia. What followed was a decade of chaos and destruction across the country and complete isolation from the outside world.

During the Cultural Revolution, around 20 million people perished, including senior officials of the party Mao saw as his political enemies. The Chinese economy was on the verge of total collapse, and cultural sites, relics and countless properties were demolished or ravaged.

The Cultural Revolution did not end until Mao died in September 1976, but its harmful effects persisted long afterward. The movement left a serious psychological scar in the minds of Chinese born before 1980. That is why, when the main state media republished a blog filled with Maoist slogans and calling for the return of a profound revolution, people both inside and outside of China began to wonder: is Xi heading for a Cultural Revolution 2.0?

Xi Models Mao

Chinese authorities rushed statementsto calm the public and appease foreign investors fear that history will repeat itself. A front page editorial in People Dailyclaims,Openness to the outside world is China’s fundamental national policy, and it will not falter at any time. However, such assurance offers little comfort as action speaks louder than words. There are simply too many similarities between the Xis Revolution and Maos’ Cultural Revolution.

There is no doubt that Xi takes direct inspiration from Mao for his leadership style. Xi brazenly embraced the efforts to build a personality cult last seen in China under Mao. There are songs with lyrics like To follow you [Xi] is to follow the sun.

The party propaganda machine has also showered him with great titles: Core of the Party and Helmsman of the Nation. These are the last superlatives used to address Mao. The entire nation has been called upon to unite closely around President Xi. Like Maos, portraits of Xis are ubiquitous. Like Maos ‘”Little Red Book”, the Xis’ collection of speeches and instructions has been a nationwide bestseller and is required reading even for schoolchildren.

Xi is a staunch nationalist and socialist who believes that socialism and China’s national identity are inseparable. Xi demands absolute obedience and loyalty not only from his party members, but also from the general public. This is why under his rule, the Chinese people have experienced increased surveillance, censorship, and the worst suppression of dissent since Maos’ Cultural Revolution.

Culturally, Xi has done more than just kill a few celebrities. Like Mao, Xi demanded that culture serve as the party’s propaganda machine and help parties aim to turn Chinese men into men.male and patriotic socialists.

Xi has banned Chinese youth from playing video games for more than three hours each week. At the same time, the scale and intensity of Red Education, which promotes unwavering loyalty to Xi and the party, has reached a level last seen during Maos’ Cultural Revolution.

Revolutionary songs praising the Chinese Communist Party have become popular again. Films that glorify party actions during the Second Sino-Japanese War and the Chinese Civil War have become blockbuster hits.

Capitalism, a step on the road to socialism

Xis Cultural Revolution 2.0 has gone beyond redesigning Chinese culture. On the economic front, Xi tried to roll back the four decades of economic reforms initiated by Deng Xiaoping and pursued by his predecessors. According to the Wall Street Journal, Xis goal is to bring China back to the vision of Mao Zedong, who saw capitalism as a transitional phase on the road to socialism.

Like Mao, Xi launched a campaign against private companies in China, including removing Ant Group’s initial public offering, a record $ 36 billion; impose a $ 2.8 billion fine on Ants’ parent company, Alibaba; and ban Chinese private tutoring companies from making a profit, which has virtually wiped out the entire industry.

Xi’s most socialist movement came when he instituted a new policy aimed at achieving common prosperity, a fancy name that is truly about the redistribution of wealth from wealthy Chinese business owners (excluding party members, of course). Xi has publicly spoken about the need to regulate excessively high-income groups and how companies should return more of their profits to society.

Such speech is reminiscent of Maos’ land reform in 1950, which forcibly took land from landowners and redistributed it to poor and landless farmers. A few years later, the government took land from poor farmers and has nationalized land ownership since then. Land reform has proven to be a smokescreen for the party to demolish private property rights.

In response to Xis’ new policy of robbing the wealthy, fearful private companies in China have rushed to demonstrate their loyalty to the party and their willingness to return more of their profits to society. Ali Babaannouncement he would invest 100 billion yuan ($ 15.5 billion) over the next few years in joint prosperity initiatives, in particular by supporting vulnerable groups. Other tech companies have made similar commitments as well. Xis’ shakedown of the rich was extremely effective.

While Maos ‘Cultural Revolution was primarily a domestic affair, Xis’ ambition is to bring socialist China to dominance in the New World Order. Not surprisingly, Xis Cultural Revolution 2.0 has already had a significant impact on the rest of the world. Xis’ economic crackdown has already sparked several rounds of massive sell-offs in global stock markets, wiping out $ 1.5 trillion in the value of Chinese companies he was targeting. International investors have suffered huge financial losses.

The sooner policymakers and investors in Western democracies understand Xis’ ambitions and ideological motivation, the better they can develop policies and strategies to protect democracies and all that we hold dear from the wrongdoing of a determined socialist and his revolution.