



Why Alexander Boris of Pfeffel Johnson, who wears the particle of nobility, and speaks excellent French, insist on insulting France by pretending he does not? Taken in tandem with his stoking an insignificant dispute over fishing licenses, knowing that Macron in the face of an election will have to respond, the whole act could appear designed to destroy our most important alliance, the Cordial Accord. Act is the right word, because Johnson is working from a script. he said give me a break for decades: the shtick of a chic Englishman pretending not to speak French dates back to Shakespeare. Henry V had perfect French, but Shakespeare barely claims to speak it. Why? To please the earthlings. After 1066, the English were ruled by a French-speaking elite. Even when they stopped using French on all public occasions (around 1400), they still, like Johnson, learned it from a young age. To date, if you don’t understand that someone has a certain I do not know what, you are not really properly this way. That’s why pretending you can’t speak French when everyone knows you can work. He says you are chic but you choose to side with, in this ancient war of English culture, with the monoglot commoners. Who turn around for joy. Fun on stage. But with the French enraged by the agreement on submarines with the Americans and Australians cutting off Paris, playing gallery threatens to spill over into international relations. France is in Europe only the other nuclear power, a friend whom we have not fought since 1815, and with whom, fighting side by side, we have never been defeated. Cross-Channel warfare had historically been almost standard, but in 1844 Queen Victoria announced what she called the Entente Cordiale. Ten years later, the Western powers have achieved the impossible: defeating a Russian tsar until he submits on his own territory. In 1864 Disraeli gave the Commons this prescription for peace in Europe (a prerequisite, he knew, for Britain to prosper): I pose this as a great principle If there is a cordial alliance between the England and France, the war is most difficult. If we had remained publicly and fully loyal to the Disraelis line after 1887, when Europe lined up for a France-Russia war against Austria-Germany, the most stubborn Prussian general might have done the math. But our leaders have clung to the myth of an empire isolated from Europe for too long, and when we reset the agreement in 1904, our engagement was too weak and secretive to be a deterrent. In August 1914, the project of a modest expeditionary force to come to the aid of France was unknown even to many ministers. We have paid in blood and in treasure, twice as much, and the New World has taken over from the bankrupt and bloody Old. In extremis in 1940, Churchill proposed an eternal union of Britain and France. Johnson, on the other hand, treats the relationship like another toy in his never-ending quest to persuade ordinary English that he’s a good laugh and just like them, particle of nobility and all. But for an island that is already pulling away from the mainland once again, the consequences of breaking the deal could be anything but cordial. Give me a break, Indeed.

