LBH awaits implementation of Anies after losing in pollution lawsuit





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – LBH’s legal team for advocacy Capital Coalition, Jeanny Sirait alludes to the actions of the governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedanwho decided not to appeal the decision of the Jakarta Central District Court regarding pollution or air pollution in the capital. Anies and a number of parties, including President Joko Widodo and his previous ranks, have been convicted of illegal acts related to air pollution in the DKI Jakarta area. Regarding this case, Anies said he would not appeal. “It is true that the governor of DKI Jakarta did not appeal, but the conclusion is that not to appeal is not everything, Mr. Governor, the important thing is to implement the court’s decision”, Jeanny said during a webinar, Friday (1/10). Jeanny is concerned that Anies is not executing a court decision to assess the causes of air pollution at DKI Jakarta and is not executing the requirements as a supervisor to monitor industrial actions that cause air pollution. air. This concern was heightened when President Joko Widodo and the line ministries who became the defendants appealed the decision of the Jakarta Central District Court. In fact, according to Jeanny, Anies’ job will be easier with the help of President Jokowi, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK), the Ministry of the Interior (Kemendagri) and the Ministry of Health. (Kemenkes). “Anies just needs to make a measurable strategic plan, but the problem is how to do it if the ministry above him doesn’t support him,” Jeanny said. However, Jeanny said Anies could maximize the role of the DKI Jakarta Health Office to help her prepare a strategic plan. In this case, the DKI Health Office can help Anies conduct research related to the health impacts resulting from air pollution. This research can be used as a reference for Anies when developing a pollution control plan in the capital. “So alternative efforts can still be made. If the governor of DKI has political will, in fact, it does not necessarily depend on the ministry because the service has the same task, ”he said. Previously, the panel of judges of the Jakarta Central District Court had ruled that Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Defendant I) and DKI Governor Jakarta ANies Baswedan (Defendant V) had committed illegal acts related to air pollution in the DKI Jakarta area. The judge also ruled that the Minister of Environment and Forestry (Respondent II), the Minister of the Interior (Respondent III) and the Minister of Health (Respondent IV) had committed illegal acts. The judge ruled that the defendants had been negligent in exercising the right to a clean and healthy environment in the DKI Jakarta region. (mln / ain)



