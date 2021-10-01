BNPB to ensure Papua PON safe from outbreak of COVID-19 cases





We will ensure Papua’s PON enforces health protocols and is safe from a potential spike in COVID-19 cases Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), through the XXth National Sports Week (PON) Health Protocol Working Group, will ensure that the games are in place. shelter from a peak of COVID-19 cases. “We will ensure that the Papua PON enforces the health protocols and is safe from a potential spike in the number of COVID-19 cases,” said the head of the health protocols working group of the XX National Sports Week (PON) and BNPB deputy for planning, Prasinta Dewi, noted in a statement received here on Friday. During the PON, the working group assists the PON committee in strengthening the implementation of health protocols from the flow of spectators and athletes to vaccination and screening, as well as informing the public of the protocols. sanitary facilities. Related News: Papua PON To Operate Orderly And Secure: Police Chief “At the opening ceremony tomorrow, we will prepare two mask stands and two mask cars at the Lukas Enembe stadium,” she noted. The total number of mask booths in PON areas has so far reached 24, while the number of mask cars supplied stands at eight. According to Dewi, the number will continue to increase following support from other institutions. The PON Health Protocol Working Group aims to distribute up to one million face masks to the public. During and after PON, Dewi is optimistic that there will be no peak in the number of COVID-19 cases in Papua. She also called on residents to respect health protocols. Related news: Ministers review readiness for PON opening ceremony As of Thursday, September 30, the PON health protocol working group distributed 329,230 face masks in four PON areas. The opening ceremony of the PON XX National Games is scheduled to take place on October 2, 2021 at Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura. President Joko Widodo will open the national games. The XX PON 2021 will be held from October 2 to 15, 2021. At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 Indonesian provinces are expected to participate in the event, which will feature 37 sports. Related News: Optimal Health Protocol Implementation During Papua PON: Working Group Related News: Working Group Ensures Sanitary Protocols Are Followed At Papua PON Sites

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/192017/bnpb-to-ensure-papua-pon-safe-from-covid-19-case-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos