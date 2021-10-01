Rich countries must commit more than $ 100 billion to climate action, India says – EURACTIV.com

Rich countries must commit well over $ 100 billion to help poor countries tackle climate change due to their historic high share of emissions, India’s chief economic adviser said Thursday (September 30), ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Rich countries are under increasing pressure to keep their broken pledge, made in 2009, to send $ 100 billion a year to help finance an adequate response by developing countries to rising global temperatures as the world is preparing for COP26.

“That $ 100 billion that advanced economies are actually talking about for innovation in climate finance, you know, it’s a drop in the ocean,” KV Subramanian told Reuters.

“I think their commitment must be much greater. “

Even though India has yet to commit to a target year of net zero emissions, Asia’s third-largest economy will continue to add renewables to its energy mix and push industries to see the benefits of using cleaner fuels, he said.

Subramanian said the government was creating incentives for companies to seek cleaner energy, without which net zero is just “talking without actions actually happening.”

Coal-fired power plants

India has installed over 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, which is over 25% of its global capacity. The energy hungry nation plans to increase its green power capacity to 450 GW by 2030.

India will do whatever it takes to achieve an average annual economic growth of over 7% and coal-fired power plants will be part of the mix, he said.

India is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world after China and the United States and is therefore vital in the fight against climate change, currently focused on achieving global zero net emissions. here the middle of the century or so.

The COP26 summit is seen as a crucial opportunity to deliver on sufficiently ambitious commitments by governments to stop global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius – the limit that scientists say would prevent global warming. worst impacts of climate change.

China has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060 while US President Joe Biden has pledged to cut US emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Earlier this year, Reuters, citing sources, reported that India was unlikely to bind to a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

UN speech

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his country the mother of democracy, breaking the established notion that the cradle of democracy was in ancient Greece.

I represent a country considered to be the Mother of Democracy A powerful and historic message to the world by PM Modi at the 76th session of the UNGA. PM highlights the strong and robust tradition of democracy in India which has drawn its strength from the diversity of our nations.#PMModiatUNGA pic.twitter.com/yHx3LltpNb – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 25, 2021

India is proud to be known as the mother of democracy, he said, adding that: Diversity is the identity of our strong democracy.

Modi focused on sustainable development issues, saying his country’s priority was for development to be inclusive, ubiquitous, universal and nurturing all.

The Prime Minister also called for a more effective UN.

He stressed that if the United Nations is to remain relevant, it will need to improve its efficiency and reliability, which is vital for the Organization to meet the current challenges.

However, when it comes to the origin of COVID-19 and the ease of making trade rankings, the institutions of global governance have undermined the credibility they had built after decades of hard work, Modi noted.