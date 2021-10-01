Politics
Rich countries must commit more than $ 100 billion to climate action, India says – EURACTIV.com
Rich countries must commit well over $ 100 billion to help poor countries tackle climate change due to their historic high share of emissions, India’s chief economic adviser said Thursday (September 30), ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
Rich countries are under increasing pressure to keep their broken pledge, made in 2009, to send $ 100 billion a year to help finance an adequate response by developing countries to rising global temperatures as the world is preparing for COP26.
“That $ 100 billion that advanced economies are actually talking about for innovation in climate finance, you know, it’s a drop in the ocean,” KV Subramanian told Reuters.
“I think their commitment must be much greater. “
Even though India has yet to commit to a target year of net zero emissions, Asia’s third-largest economy will continue to add renewables to its energy mix and push industries to see the benefits of using cleaner fuels, he said.
Subramanian said the government was creating incentives for companies to seek cleaner energy, without which net zero is just “talking without actions actually happening.”
Coal-fired power plants
India has installed over 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, which is over 25% of its global capacity. The energy hungry nation plans to increase its green power capacity to 450 GW by 2030.
India will do whatever it takes to achieve an average annual economic growth of over 7% and coal-fired power plants will be part of the mix, he said.
India is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world after China and the United States and is therefore vital in the fight against climate change, currently focused on achieving global zero net emissions. here the middle of the century or so.
The COP26 summit is seen as a crucial opportunity to deliver on sufficiently ambitious commitments by governments to stop global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius – the limit that scientists say would prevent global warming. worst impacts of climate change.
China has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060 while US President Joe Biden has pledged to cut US emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
Earlier this year, Reuters, citing sources, reported that India was unlikely to bind to a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
UN speech
In his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his country the mother of democracy, breaking the established notion that the cradle of democracy was in ancient Greece.
I represent a country considered to be the Mother of Democracy
A powerful and historic message to the world by PM Modi at the 76th session of the UNGA.
PM highlights the strong and robust tradition of democracy in India which has drawn its strength from the diversity of our nations.#PMModiatUNGA pic.twitter.com/yHx3LltpNb
– Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 25, 2021
India is proud to be known as the mother of democracy, he said, adding that: Diversity is the identity of our strong democracy.
Modi focused on sustainable development issues, saying his country’s priority was for development to be inclusive, ubiquitous, universal and nurturing all.
The Prime Minister also called for a more effective UN.
He stressed that if the United Nations is to remain relevant, it will need to improve its efficiency and reliability, which is vital for the Organization to meet the current challenges.
However, when it comes to the origin of COVID-19 and the ease of making trade rankings, the institutions of global governance have undermined the credibility they had built after decades of hard work, Modi noted.
I had an exceptional meeting with @POTUS @Joe Biden. Its leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and the United States will step up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/global-europe/news/rich-nations-must-commit-more-than-100-billion-in-climate-fight-says-india/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]