News from China: Xi Jinping Strengthens Role of Communist Party as MI6 Leader Warns Beijing | World | New





Xi Jinping’s attempt to “reorganize” Chinese society could impact the West’s own value system, according to a former MI6 chief. Sir Alex Younger told the BBC Newscast that China is going it alone and remains a deadly threat to the West. The former spy master has expressed concerns that Beijing could possibly impose its values ​​on other countries.

Sir Alex said: “The story is not over, as Francis Fukuyama predicted. “Liberal democratic capitalism has not reigned supreme forever. “Indeed, in China we have a prosperous country that has made it clear that it has absolutely no intention of copying our ideology, on the contrary. “The idea that as China gets richer, it becomes more like us, is obviously wrong.” JUST IN: Putin takes advantage of German chaos and throws decline in Berlin

He continued, “Xi Jinping is extremely specific that the Communist Party will control all aspects of Chinese life. “He will double down and they will use it to reorganize China, which he calls” common prosperity. “ “He will organize China’s rise to power, ‘The Chinese Dream.’ And these are all primarily national issues for him. “But it’s pretty obvious that you now have separate value systems, one planet, two systems, which have to generate some kind of competition within our own value system.”

This has seen officials target major industrial sectors, powerful billionaires in tech, education, celebrity culture, and citizen privacy. This is seen as setting the stage for President Xi’s unprecedented third term in the Communist Party of China National Congress next year. Other changes include the imposition of limits on computer gaming time during the week as well as the crackdown on what China calls the famous “sissy” men. The official “Xi Jinping Thought” will also be added to the national curriculum and taught in schools from elementary school onwards.

