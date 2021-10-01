Friday Mailbag: Chris Berg’s vaccine status, wind turbines, Bing and Donald Trump research





Over the summer, however, I lost the habit of writing this column, but it’s time for that to change. There’s a choking in the air, and the leaves are turning, and it’s time to get things in hand.

If you want to correspond with me, the best way is to send an email to [email protected] All comments included in the column may be edited slightly for brevity and clarity.

Erik writes: “It’s getting a bit old, hearing people equate us all with having to stop at a stop sign or drunk driving laws or baking a cake for homosexuals with forced vaccination. ‘they were also for the public good with little difference between them. The government, or whoever forces a drug into someone’s body is slightly different. I don’t know why it’s so hard to understand. “

Erik responds to my column on the immunization status of Fargo-based conservative TV personality Chris Berg. There is reportedly a dispute between Berg and his Gray Television employers over the company’s vaccination status. My column was about Berg’s posture on the issue, in which he described his position as pro-freedom.

My point is that freedom is a two-way street. You have freedoms, yes, but so do I, and our neighbors too, and the way we exercise those freedoms can interfere with the freedoms of others.

“If drunk driving poses no risk to society as a whole, I think we could agree to let drunk people put themselves at risk,” I wrote. “But it is, so we don’t.”

This is the passage that Erik opposes, but I think he did not understand. I’m not saying the drunk driving policy is exactly the same as the vaccination policy. I say we live in a society. Our lives intersect in a trillion ways every day. At these intersections, we need laws and customs.

This is the policy. “If men were angels, no government would be necessary,” wrote James Madison in Federalist 51.

We are not angels, and therefore government is necessary.

The problem is, we don’t agree on what society, collectively, should have about the way an individual behaves. In fact, the question “who chooses?” Is the only debate we really have in politics. All other political questions and debates flow from this one.

For people like Erik and Berg, a private sector vaccine mandate is apparently too far away. It is not for me, although a government mandate on vaccines is. For President Joe Biden and many of his supporters, this is not the case.

Our only choice, if we enjoy living in the kind of society we live in, is to find a way to reconcile our differences on these issues. An uncomfortable and deeply flawed proposition, I know, but what’s the alternative?

Harlan writes, “I read your column today on turbine modernization. When you’ve talked about all the red lights, I can definitely relate to that as we live in Texas in the winter, and if you go west from Abilene to Sweetwater, TX you will see the greatest concentration. tours of the country, and if you stay there overnight, it is solid red. Until this trip, I had never realized that these towers had destroyed our landscape. That’s about all you can see in some parts of the country. “

I find wind turbines visually offensive, as I noted in the column to which Harlan responds. Having said that, one should not refrain from building wind turbines because they are ugly. We need energy just like we need food and other basic necessities, and the process of creating this stuff isn’t always pretty. The people of North Dakota know all too well the people who pick up this cute package of meat at the supermarket, but have no idea what the slaughterhouse looks like.

The problem with wind power is that its market share is based on political patronage (massive subsidies, rigorous use mandates), and this has led us to treat the electrons produced by wind turbines as if they were equivalent. to those produced by coal or nuclear power plants.

This is madness. Wind turbines cannot replace basic energy. Not without some important technological advances which are not yet in sight.

You’ve heard all of this before, and yet it remains true, even as politicians and activists push to shut down basic power plants and force us to depend on wind, fueled by the price of volatile natural gas.

This is a terrible mistake that is going to cost us dearly, and you have no idea how much I hope I am wrong about it.

Jimmy writes, “I am an advocate for a free but fair press. I agree with your point of view on government funding of newspaper operations. American newspapers. Giving a temporary boost to news gathering organizations doesn’t bother me as long as Democrats also give the same boost to the gun industry, the coal industry, and the fuel industry. fossils. Do you think Nancy Pelosi, the Squad, Chuck-you Schumer, Kamala (Kamala in Finnish means “horrible”), Harris and old senile uncle Joe Biden would agree to this amendment being added to their gift bill? ? Thank you for making the distinction. “

Jimmy talks about the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. It would give print or digital newspapers a tax credit of $ 12,500 per quarter for hiring local journalists. It’s part of the $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are pushing in Congress.

I work for the newspaper industry, so you won’t be surprised that I am sympathetic to the objective here, but I think this bill is a mistake.

Journalists are supposed to be objective news columnists. When we write about an spending bill that includes a subsidy of up to billions of dollars for our industry, can we be that?

Can the gun industry be objective about gun control laws?

This conflict of interest would also persist. Once our industry depends on these subsidies, they become a chord the government can pull when we report things that the powers that be do not like. Writing stories that a congressional committee chair doesn’t like? Maybe the journalism grants are changed, so your perspective is smaller.

This is not a situation journalists should want to find themselves in.

There is a better approach that does not require the payment of grants. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow media companies large and small to organize themselves into associations and collectively negotiate with tech giants to use their content. Companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google make a lot of money from journalistic content. Newspapers and other media companies pay journalists and editors, producers and cameramen to produce content. This content is then sucked up by Google et al. and monetized. Little revenue goes to the people who create the content.

We can make changes to make the media market much more competitive, which will also increase media revenues without resorting to the government to donate money.

Matt writes, “I read the article about the Hinckley release today. Seeing the ridiculous way the author described Reagan’s injuries, I wanted to check out exactly how old Reagan was at the time of the shooting. Attached is what a Bing search showed me. Note the “Did You Know” section where they don’t give me bland data, but present their ludicrous take on Reagan’s INTENT of tax policy in one sentence, framed as a fact. “

Here’s the screenshot image Matt sent me from his Bing search, which I didn’t even know was always a thing.

To find Bing, I searched for it on Google. No kidding.

In any event …

Yes, it is very annoying.

It’s not even a fair description of Reagan-era tax cuts.

No, these tax cuts have not been profitable. It is a bit of the fabrication of Republican myths. Federal revenues fell about 9% in the years following the implementation of the tax cut. The Reagan administration wanted to avoid this blow to the national debt by coupling spending cuts with tax cuts, but surprise! spending cuts never really materialized.

No one in politics wants to admit it, but taxes and spending need to be coupled. Republicans like to pretend we can cut taxes without affecting income, while Democrats think we can explode spending and pay for it by just taxing Jeff Bezos.

These people live in a fantasy land.

That said, the “intent” part of the Bing search result is the problem. Reagan had no intention of taking from the poor and giving from the rich. He intended to reduce the burden on government so that more people could find prosperity. Even if you could argue that many on the left side of politics agree that Reagan was a plutocrat inside out of Robin Hood, this is far from the only perspective on the legacy of politics from the United States. man.

Why is all this important?

Because Americans lose faith in their institutions, they feel like they can’t trust anyone. Nonsense like this is the reason why.

Michael writes: “OK I understand you are a ‘Never Trumper’ but I would like you to end your Trumpism sentence with ‘like the Democrats’! So we know you are not one of them !!

I’m not sure it’s fair to call me a “never trumper”. I opposed this man in the Republican primary of 2016. I also did not vote for him in the legislative elections. Given the obvious problems with Trump, the candidate, I thought President Hillary Clinton was a certainty.

I was wrong, and when Trump was elected I did my best to understand his call. In some ways, I understand that. If Clinton had won in 2016, the Dakota Access Pipeline might not have been completed. So where would North Dakota’s economy be?

The problem with Trumpism is that it is not a political movement. It is an intimidating and deeply populist cultural movement that has manifested itself in politics. When Trump supporters say they sent the man to Washington, DC, to act as a wrecking ball for the status quo, what they were demanding was a culture change.

But politics is meant to be about politics. Trumpism is only superficially about it, and the few times Trump got involved in politics he wasn’t very conservative at all. Trump is a spending and government New York liberal who embraced the attributes of conservatism, if not convictions, as that was the appropriate costume to wear for the role of culture warrior he had presented himself in.

So maybe Michael is right. When I write about Trump, I should point out more often how much he has in common with our liberal friends.

But beyond that, I look forward to the day when we can all stop talking about Donald Trump.

To comment on this article, visit www.sayanythingblog.com

Rob Port, Founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, is a Forum Communications commentator. Contact him on Twitter at @robport or by email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/opinion/7219136-Friday-Mailbag-Chris-Bergs-vaccine-status-wind-turbines-Bing-searches-and-Donald-Trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

