Tobacco unions hope Jokowi cancels excise tax hike on cigarettes

DRAWING. The RTMM-SPSI FSP hopes that the government will not increase the SKT excise duty in 2022.

Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The Federation of Trade Unions for Cigarettes, Tobacco, Food and Beverages All Indonesian Workers’ Union (FSP RTMM-SPSI) has launched a petition titled Protect IHT Strong Labor Sector, Protect Our Farm Fieldson the Change.org page (https://bit.ly/2Yes7nl) to convey workers’ aspirations and public concerns regarding the proposed tobacco tax increase in 2022.

As of Thursday, September 30, 2021, it has been recorded that more than 43,000 people have signed an online petition containing a call on President Joko Widodo to protect the tobacco industry as a labor intensive sector. artwork, especially the hand-rolled kretek (SKT).

President of the RTMM-SPSI FSP, Sudarto hopes that with the participation of tens of thousands of people who support this petition, President Joko Widodo can be moved to protect the SKT industry from the planned increase in excise duty on tobacco (CHT) 2022.

We call on Mr Jokowi to help ensure that workers in the labor-intensive sector can still work during the pandemic, by not increasing SKT excise duties in 2022, Sudarto said in a statement. press release, Friday (1/10).

He hoped that the amount of the SKT excise tax increase would still be the same as this year, namely zero percent. Sudarto said the threat and negative impact of the increase in CHT is very real, especially on SKT. Moreover, as long as the pandemic is not yet over, the SKT sector is under enormous pressure.

In the midst of a difficult situation like this, the RTMM-SPSI as a federation of unions directly responsible for the plight of cigarette workers still feels repeated concerns due to the government’s policy of increasing rates of the cigarette. CHT every year.

Currently, the membership of RTMM-SPSI is registered at more than 243,000 people, of which more than 153,000 people are workers in the cigarette industry. Of those working in the cigarette industry, over 60 percent of them work in the SKT segment.

“Therefore, the policy of increasing the rate of excise tax on tobacco products has a very broad impact on workers who depend on the tobacco industry for their lives,” Sudarto said once in 2022. .

The government has given the SKT industry a boost to survive during this pandemic by not increasing excise rates and selling prices in 2021. This must be maintained, he said.

We hope that this sector will not decline again, as has happened over the past ten years. SKT is a specialty of our country. SKT also absorbs a large number of workers with limited education, Sudarto said.

In addition, the RTMM-SPSI also hopes that the increase in excise duties on mechanical cigarettes next year will not be as excessive as it has been for the past two years. The increase in the average excise duty on mechanical cigarettes in 2021 is a very high increase, so it is very heavy.

As is known, IHT is a legal and independent national industry which has contributed significantly to state revenues and has become a place where workers have depended for decades.

We want to have the opportunity to survive and grow. Don’t let the CHT increase policy sacrifice workers and tobacco and clove growers, Sudarto concluded.

