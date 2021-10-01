Politics
Tobacco unions hope Jokowi cancels excise tax hike on cigarettes
DRAWING. The RTMM-SPSI FSP hopes that the government will not increase the SKT excise duty in 2022.
Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati
KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The Federation of Trade Unions for Cigarettes, Tobacco, Food and Beverages All Indonesian Workers’ Union (FSP RTMM-SPSI) has launched a petition titled Protect IHT Strong Labor Sector, Protect Our Farm Fieldson the Change.org page (https://bit.ly/2Yes7nl) to convey workers’ aspirations and public concerns regarding the proposed tobacco tax increase in 2022.
As of Thursday, September 30, 2021, it has been recorded that more than 43,000 people have signed an online petition containing a call on President Joko Widodo to protect the tobacco industry as a labor intensive sector. artwork, especially the hand-rolled kretek (SKT).
President of the RTMM-SPSI FSP, Sudarto hopes that with the participation of tens of thousands of people who support this petition, President Joko Widodo can be moved to protect the SKT industry from the planned increase in excise duty on tobacco (CHT) 2022.
We call on Mr Jokowi to help ensure that workers in the labor-intensive sector can still work during the pandemic, by not increasing SKT excise duties in 2022, Sudarto said in a statement. press release, Friday (1/10).
Read also: Tobacco excise tax revenue target to increase in 2022, industry association says
He hoped that the amount of the SKT excise tax increase would still be the same as this year, namely zero percent. Sudarto said the threat and negative impact of the increase in CHT is very real, especially on SKT. Moreover, as long as the pandemic is not yet over, the SKT sector is under enormous pressure.
In the midst of a difficult situation like this, the RTMM-SPSI as a federation of unions directly responsible for the plight of cigarette workers still feels repeated concerns due to the government’s policy of increasing rates of the cigarette. CHT every year.
Currently, the membership of RTMM-SPSI is registered at more than 243,000 people, of which more than 153,000 people are workers in the cigarette industry. Of those working in the cigarette industry, over 60 percent of them work in the SKT segment.
“Therefore, the policy of increasing the rate of excise tax on tobacco products has a very broad impact on workers who depend on the tobacco industry for their lives,” Sudarto said once in 2022. .
Read also: Announcement of the increase in excise duties on cigarettes in October, hence the stock market sentiment of cigarette issuers
The government has given the SKT industry a boost to survive during this pandemic by not increasing excise rates and selling prices in 2021. This must be maintained, he said.
We hope that this sector will not decline again, as has happened over the past ten years. SKT is a specialty of our country. SKT also absorbs a large number of workers with limited education, Sudarto said.
In addition, the RTMM-SPSI also hopes that the increase in excise duties on mechanical cigarettes next year will not be as excessive as it has been for the past two years. The increase in the average excise duty on mechanical cigarettes in 2021 is a very high increase, so it is very heavy.
As is known, IHT is a legal and independent national industry which has contributed significantly to state revenues and has become a place where workers have depended for decades.
We want to have the opportunity to survive and grow. Don’t let the CHT increase policy sacrifice workers and tobacco and clove growers, Sudarto concluded.
Read also: Ministry of Finance plans to increase excise duties on tobacco in December 2021
MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher!
As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/serikat-pekerja-rokok-tembakau-berharap-jokowi-batalkan-kenaikan-cukai-rokok
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]