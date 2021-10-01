Erdogan falsely claims that Turkey is incomparably free

On September 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sat for an interview on CBS Face to the Nation program. Among other things, Erdogan discussed his relationship with the administration of US President Joe Biden, the influence of Turkey in the Middle East and the state of freedoms in his country.

Interviewer Margaret Brennan asked Erdogan about human rights in Turkey and whether he discussed the topic with Biden when they met in New York last week at the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan said the leaders did not discuss human rights in Turkey, explaining:

We do not have such problems in terms of freedoms, Turkey is incomparably free.

But it’s wrong. In fact, Turkey’s human rights record has worsened for years on several fronts.

Watchdog group Freedom House said in its latest World Freedom report that Turkey’s ratings have fallen sharply over the past 10 years, a deterioration that was only Mali’s. After a failed coup in 2016, Erdogan used emergency laws to purge and punish suspected opponents.

Liberty house class turkey as not free, scoring only 32 points on its 100-point measure of political and civil liberties. Summarizing the country’s record, the report says:

As the COVID-19 crisis threatened the economy and the government’s political position during the year, authorities apparently sought to manipulate official health statistics and launched criminal investigations against medical professionals who have published independent information about the outbreak or criticized the official response.

The lawsuits and harassment campaigns against opposition politicians, prominent members of civil society, independent journalists and critics of Turkey’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy continued throughout the EU. year.

The The US State Department said in its 2020 National Reports on Human Rights Practices, published last March, that thousands of people in Turkey, including politicians, journalists and minors, had been investigated government for allegedly insulting Erdogan, the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk or state institutions.

According to the State Department, human rights violations in Turkey included arbitrary killings, suspicious deaths of people in custody; enforced disappearances; torture; the arbitrary arrest and continued detention of tens of thousands of people, including opposition politicians and former members of Parliament, lawyers, journalists, human rights activists and employees of the US mission.

The report noted that human rights violations increased in Turkey after the 2016 coup attempt.

This month, the Council of Europe, who promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe, said he would prosecute Turkey for jailing philanthropist Osman Kavala for four years without trial.

The Turkish government accuses Kavala of participating in anti-government protests in 2013 and of participating in the 2016 coup attempt. If Turkey refuses to release Kavala, the council will consider sanctions, including the suspension of Kavala. the accession of Turkey.

Also this month, the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (HRFT) accused the Turkish government to use anti-terrorism laws to put pressure on human rights defenders. The HRFT said that from March to August this year, with the coronavirus as a pretext, protests and demonstrations were banned for a total of 729 days in 19 provinces, and hundreds of human rights defenders were arrested, sentenced to fined or imprisoned.

Actions taken due to the pandemic often involve arbitrary interventions that restrict human rights and freedoms, including prisons. Human rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Turkish Constitution and international conventions, to which Turkey is a party, are illegally restricted by decrees and circulars, HRFT said.

Turkey also has a poor press freedom record. The 2021 press freedom index compiled by the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Turkey near the bottom, at 153rd out of 180 countries. Turkey was Europe best jailer of journalists and second in the world after China:

Even though Turkey is no longer the largest jailer of journalists in the world, the risk of imprisonment and the fear of being subjected to judicial review or stripped of one’s passport are pervasive.

The government controls 90% of national media through regulators such as the Superior Audiovisual Council (RTK), while the Press Advertising Council (BIK), which allocates state advertising, and the Presidential Directorate of Communication (CIB), which issues press cards, uses clearly discriminatory practices in order to marginalize and criminalize media criticism of the regime.

September 29, RSF called the Turkish government to drop the charges against his Turkish representative, Erol Onderoglu, for his support for the Kurdish opposition newspaper Ozgur Gundem. In a new trial, Onderoglu faces 14 years in prison for terrorist propaganda, praising a crime or a criminal and tolerating a crime.

In July, Turkey formally withdrew from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence. Known as the Istanbul Convention, this groundbreaking treaty gave Turkish women’s rights advocates hope that the growth of femicide in the country could be reversed. The move sparked protests from women and LGBT + groups.

Based in New York Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the movement that is part of Erdogans’ plan to target any entity that stands in the way of its far-reaching efforts to reshape Turkish society. Erdogan came to power two decades ago opposing Turkish secularism on an Islamist platform.

Before Turkey officially withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, Erdogan promised new human rights policies. However, International Christian Concern (ICC), an organization that defends the rights of Christians around the world, said this month that Turkey had failed to keep its promises on religious freedom.

CPI says churches in Turkey are not recognized as legitimate religious institutions and are registered as foundations or associations. Foreign Christian workers are often seen as threats to national security and expelled from Turkey, while historic Christian sites have been turned into mosques or neglected, the group said.

On April 30, US Sens Democrats. Edward J. Markey, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley reintroduced legislation to defend human rights in Turkey.

Called Turkey’s Promotion of Human Rights Act 2021, the legislation calls on the US government to use its influence with its NATO ally to prevent a further erosion of Turkey’s hard-fought democratic progress.