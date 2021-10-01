Prime Minister Imran Khan orders to speed up work on Nullah Lai Expressway project





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on relevant authorities to speed up development work on the Nullah Lai highway project in Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting on the project which was also attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the prime minister said he would not tolerate any delay in the launch of the Nullah highway project. Lai.

In February this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the completion of the Nullah Lai highway project at a cost of Rs 75 billion aimed at solving the problems of the residents of Rawalpindi.

It is worth noting that a highway will be built on both sides of Nullah Lai as well as two shopping malls would be built on government land around the highway. The project would be carried out within the framework of a public-private partnership.

The project will play an important role in the transformation of the city of Rawalpindi.

At the February meeting, the Prime Minister approved the project and asked the relevant authorities to start work on the Nullah project as soon as possible.

The prime minister also ordered to complete the zoning of the affected area and amend the relevant regulations so that commercial and multi-story buildings can be constructed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the residents of Rawalpindi faced various problems in recent years due to the increase in the city’s population, adding that the expansion plans for the Ring Road and Nullah Lai would stimulate investment and economic activities.

