“Boris Johnson’s comedy of mistakes leaves us on Shakey’s pitch in winter of discontent” – Brian Reade

Boris Johnson’s response to our supply chain being completely screwed up and our supermarket shelves appearing empty is that he has another mission to ‘Save Christmas’ – his every move is designed to show critics that ‘he can make Brexit work

Anyone who doubts the genius of Shakespeare should take a look at how he planned the events we are experiencing now.

As the country sinks into despair, with the only glimmer on the horizon, the possibility of Prince Andrew being transported to an American court, at what point do the opening lines of Richard III read: Now is the winter of our discontent, made glorious in summer by this York sun.

If only Shakey had followed him with But don’t worry though you have good reasons because your rascals swore to save the holiday season, they nailed him.

That’s right, Boris Johnson’s response to our supply chain being completely screwed up due to the lack of drivers and our supermarket shelves that seem more naked than a Bangkok stripper is that he has another mission to save Christmas.

Well, delaying last winter’s lockdown for political gain only cost us an additional 27,000 Covid deaths, so why not give it a go, eh? His clever plan is to tell 5,000 European truck drivers who had returned home that hell lets them come back briefly, even if they have to promise to be gone before Christmas Eve.

What sparked a lot of laughter and contempt, summed up by trucker Jakub Pajka, who returned to Warsaw after Brexit: No driver wants to move for just three months just to make it easier for Brits to enjoy their vacation, said he declared.

And who can blame him? Especially when many of them spent last Christmas in a Kent truck park because of the pre-Brexit panic.











It’s like a bouncer denying you entry to a nightclub and then when no one else shows up chases you to a nearby pub and tells you you can come in until midnight to help move. beer, but you will have to leave when the night gets interesting.

Yet even if 5,000 drivers return, which is very doubtful, it will not disrupt the flow. Hence the army preparing to deliver gasoline to the pumps.

As Brexit-backed Next boss Lord Wolfson told Johnson, the trucker crisis has been foreseen and widely predicted for many months. But they looked away and hissed with their fingers in their ears. They couldn’t start issuing visas to Europeans like any responsible government would, because to do so would be to admit that their Brexit deal is a disaster.











And when Johnson’s every move is designed to show critics that he can make Brexit work, it can’t be allowed.

It’s the shameless cheek of diehard Leavers that is so nauseous. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab came up with the idea of ​​letting prisoners go out for the day to pack meat or pick fruits and vegetables.

He also thinks that the 64,000 asylum seekers awaiting processing of their request could join the condemned harvesters in our fields.













Thank goodness all these refugees are coming to Kent, the garden of England. Maybe Priti Patel can escort them in coaches straight to the orchards.

But how would they appease the Farage, fearing idiots and refugees escaping and mingling with the natives? Tie them together and have the commissioners stand with shotguns?

Maybe that should be the slogan for the upcoming Conservative We Got Brexit Done conference: Empty prisons, bring chain gangs back, and beg foreign truckers to come back.

Oh, what a comedy of mistakes.