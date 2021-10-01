Trump claimed Trudeau’s mother had sex with “all the Rolling Stones”: book





Trump claimed that Margaret Trudeau, the mother of the Canadian Prime Minister, had sex with “all the Rolling Stones”. That’s according to the new book by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. Margaret Trudeau denied sleeping with one of the Rolling Stones, but later said she wished she had. Loading Something is loading.

According to an excerpt from the new book by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, “I’ll answer your questions now: What I saw in the Trump White House,” former President Donald Trump told Grisham that Justin Trudeau’s mother Margaret had sex “with all of the Rolling Stones.”

The exchange aboard Air Force One in early 2020, according to Grisham. The former president was overall in “good spirits” and spoke with Grisham about topics such as going vegan.

“I was sitting with him in his cabin, and for some reason he may have just read something or seen his face on TV, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in the president’s head,” Grisham said, setting up the exchange.

“Are you okay if I say that?” Trump reportedly incited Grisham before making this bold claim.

“It was always a troubling question. Who knew what was going to come out of his mouth? Of course, I nodded,” Grisham wrote.

“Trudeau’s mom. She [had sex with] all the Rolling Stones, ”Trump said, according to Grisham’s account.

Margaret Trudeau, former wife of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and mother of current Prime Minister Trudeau, is a writer and actress. According to Vanity Fair, Margaret lived a “life of glitter and unbridled hedonism,” including a Rolling Stones concert in 1977 where she allegedly “sang and strutted” and Mick Jagger’s feet and “watched him adoringly. throughout the performance “.

She also threw a party with the Stones in her hotel suite, only for Jagger to later tell Evening Standard that Trudeau is a “very sick girl looking for something. She found it but not. with me. I wouldn’t go near her with a barge pole. “

For her part, Margaret Trudeau has denied any affair with the members of the group, although she later said at a mental health conference, “I should have slept with all of them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-claimed-justin-trudeau-mom-margaret-sex-all-rolling-stones-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos