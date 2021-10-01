U.S. climate action on the line as congressional negotiations peak

By Ella Nilsen and Angela Dewan, CNN

Just a month away from the crucial United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, President Joe Biden’s climate agenda is on the line.

The fate of Biden’s ambitious climate pledges is shrouded in a major budget bill that stagnates in Congress, as moderates and progressives in Biden’s own party disagree on what is needed.

These negotiations come at a critical time: in April, Biden pledged that the United States would halve its carbon emissions from 2005 levels by the end of the decade, and the The clock is ticking.

“I think if it gets out of hand and breaks down, it is definitely going to be a drag on global success.” COP Conference in GlasgowCenter for American Progress founder and Obama climate adviser John Podesta told CNN.

For months, Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has been traveling the world, pressuring other countries to increase their climate ambitions and decarbonize faster. It won’t have any weight unless the United States does the same, lawmakers say.

“America is the must-have nation,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii told CNN. “We know that without American leadership we cannot be successful.”

The United States, the world’s largest economy and the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has long been a key player in annual international climate negotiations, and its relationship with China is usually the deciding factor in the language. and final decisions.

As negotiations in Congress come to a head, Biden’s senior national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, is increasingly optimistic that the Biden administration can meet its decarbonization goals, even if Congress does not. do not adopt major climatic provisions.

“We’re going to move our climate and clean energy agenda forward, and we’re going to do that because there are so many other ways to get to an endgame here,” McCarthy said at an event Wednesday. “There are other ways of doing this in terms of regulatory constraints, other opportunities for investment strategies that make it really too attractive and economically viable to go forward with clean energy that we know is the market will react. “

A White House spokesperson told CNN that tackling climate change is a “top priority” for Biden, and that the administration “is using every tool in our toolbox to solve it. Full stop. “

Behind the scenes, McCarthy’s team is preparing an action plan on how the United States can strike Biden’s emissions target – a 50 to 52% decrease in fossil fuel emissions by 2030 – Podesta told CNN. It is expected to be released ahead of the COP and include a number of executive and regulatory steps that the White House and agencies have already taken, as well as additional steps that have yet to be announced.

The White House will release a national climate strategy later this year, an administration official confirmed.

McCarthy “thinks it’s a viable path, and I’ve expressed my opinion that without the investments, especially the tax code support for clean energy and clean transportation, I think it’s really hard to make it happen, ”Podesta said.

If the White House has a Plan B to meet its climate goals if reconciliation fails, Democratic lawmakers haven’t seen it – and they’re skeptical that it can be done. Several Democratic lawmakers told CNN they had not been told how the White House could cut U.S. emissions without a major clean energy investment by Congress.

“If they have them, I would love to hear it,” said Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chairman Tom Carper of Delaware. “We need both the administration and the Congress.”

“I would like to know what those avenues are,” Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota told CNN.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Schatz told CNN. “We haven’t talked about a plan B because I wouldn’t want to talk about a plan B. I’m in the legislative field.”

“I think it’s a lot harder if you don’t fit it structurally into these budget bills,” Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico told CNN.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said the White House was a crucial partner working with him on clean energy tax credits that would be a key part of Biden’s emissions cuts. And Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said White House officials telegraphed lawmakers that congressional action was needed to deliver on their climate promises.

“My impression is that it requires action from Congress, but they may have new documents,” Murphy said. “I would be interested to see what they have.”

Meanwhile, time is running out for the United States to show it can lead.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last week that his country would stop building and funding overseas coal projects, sending a positive sign that it was ready to seriously consider what the United States wants to see from China on the climate.

But it was Xi’s announcement that China would start paying developing countries to deal with the climate crisis that characterized the country’s evolving role as less of a developing country in need of help from the United States. West, and no longer a global climate leader who has something to offer the rest. of the world.

Competition between the United States and China might be a good thing for the climate crisis, but to be even in the competition, Biden will need something from the United States to show.

