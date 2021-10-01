Politics
U.S. climate action on the line as congressional negotiations peak
By Ella Nilsen and Angela Dewan, CNN
Just a month away from the crucial United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, President Joe Biden’s climate agenda is on the line.
The fate of Biden’s ambitious climate pledges is shrouded in a major budget bill that stagnates in Congress, as moderates and progressives in Biden’s own party disagree on what is needed.
These negotiations come at a critical time: in April, Biden pledged that the United States would halve its carbon emissions from 2005 levels by the end of the decade, and the The clock is ticking.
“I think if it gets out of hand and breaks down, it is definitely going to be a drag on global success.” COP Conference in GlasgowCenter for American Progress founder and Obama climate adviser John Podesta told CNN.
For months, Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has been traveling the world, pressuring other countries to increase their climate ambitions and decarbonize faster. It won’t have any weight unless the United States does the same, lawmakers say.
“America is the must-have nation,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii told CNN. “We know that without American leadership we cannot be successful.”
The United States, the world’s largest economy and the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has long been a key player in annual international climate negotiations, and its relationship with China is usually the deciding factor in the language. and final decisions.
As negotiations in Congress come to a head, Biden’s senior national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, is increasingly optimistic that the Biden administration can meet its decarbonization goals, even if Congress does not. do not adopt major climatic provisions.
“We’re going to move our climate and clean energy agenda forward, and we’re going to do that because there are so many other ways to get to an endgame here,” McCarthy said at an event Wednesday. “There are other ways of doing this in terms of regulatory constraints, other opportunities for investment strategies that make it really too attractive and economically viable to go forward with clean energy that we know is the market will react. “
A White House spokesperson told CNN that tackling climate change is a “top priority” for Biden, and that the administration “is using every tool in our toolbox to solve it. Full stop. “
Behind the scenes, McCarthy’s team is preparing an action plan on how the United States can strike Biden’s emissions target – a 50 to 52% decrease in fossil fuel emissions by 2030 – Podesta told CNN. It is expected to be released ahead of the COP and include a number of executive and regulatory steps that the White House and agencies have already taken, as well as additional steps that have yet to be announced.
The White House will release a national climate strategy later this year, an administration official confirmed.
McCarthy “thinks it’s a viable path, and I’ve expressed my opinion that without the investments, especially the tax code support for clean energy and clean transportation, I think it’s really hard to make it happen, ”Podesta said.
If the White House has a Plan B to meet its climate goals if reconciliation fails, Democratic lawmakers haven’t seen it – and they’re skeptical that it can be done. Several Democratic lawmakers told CNN they had not been told how the White House could cut U.S. emissions without a major clean energy investment by Congress.
“If they have them, I would love to hear it,” said Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chairman Tom Carper of Delaware. “We need both the administration and the Congress.”
“I would like to know what those avenues are,” Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota told CNN.
“No, no, no, no, no,” Schatz told CNN. “We haven’t talked about a plan B because I wouldn’t want to talk about a plan B. I’m in the legislative field.”
“I think it’s a lot harder if you don’t fit it structurally into these budget bills,” Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico told CNN.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said the White House was a crucial partner working with him on clean energy tax credits that would be a key part of Biden’s emissions cuts. And Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said White House officials telegraphed lawmakers that congressional action was needed to deliver on their climate promises.
“My impression is that it requires action from Congress, but they may have new documents,” Murphy said. “I would be interested to see what they have.”
Meanwhile, time is running out for the United States to show it can lead.
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last week that his country would stop building and funding overseas coal projects, sending a positive sign that it was ready to seriously consider what the United States wants to see from China on the climate.
But it was Xi’s announcement that China would start paying developing countries to deal with the climate crisis that characterized the country’s evolving role as less of a developing country in need of help from the United States. West, and no longer a global climate leader who has something to offer the rest. of the world.
Competition between the United States and China might be a good thing for the climate crisis, but to be even in the competition, Biden will need something from the United States to show.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://kesq.com/news/2021/10/01/us-climate-action-is-on-the-line-as-negotiations-in-congress-reach-a-fever-pitch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos