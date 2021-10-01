Denmark pledges to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels





Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in a meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. ISPRFM Kofod affirms Denmark’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan. Appreciates the role of Pakistan in the Afghan situation. including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability. Prime Minister Khan said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is crucial for the peace and prosperity of the Pakistani people and the region.

ISLAMABAD: Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod pledged on behalf of Denmark to improve and strengthen bilateral cooperation and relations with Pakistan at various levels.

FM Kofod met on several occasions with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad, FM Kofod affirmed Denmark’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan and briefed the Prime Minister on cooperation between the two countries, including the agreement of proposed green partnership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled his last conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Fredericksen, saying they had “a fruitful exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan as well as on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Denmark”.

“Afghan stability is crucial for Pakistan and the region”

Prime Minister Khan reiterated the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the Pakistanis as well as the peace and prosperity of the region. He stressed the need for constructive engagement by the international community to prevent the humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan and to help build lasting peace and stability in the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that an inclusive political structure was important for the stability of Afghanistan, adding that positive messages and constructive actions from the world would help prevent instability and the mass exodus of Afghan refugees.

In addition, Prime Minister Khan expressed satisfaction with the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark.

Pakistan is committed to further diversifying bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and renewable energy, in addition to increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries, Prime Minister Khan said.

The meeting continued with a detailed conversation on climate change and the need for concerted efforts by the international community to mitigate its adverse effects.

FM Kofod praised PM Khan’s 10 billion tree initiative and a series of measures Pakistan has taken for climate resilient development.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Khan drew attention to the importance of mobilizing large-scale and predictable international climate finance to support climate actions in developing countries.

The Danish FM expressed its gratitude on behalf of the Danish government in Pakistan for supporting and facilitating the evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

FM Kofod meets General Bajwa of SFOC

FM Kofod also met with General Bajwa of COAS at Rawalpindi headquarters.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation and collaboration / partnership in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan.

General COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values ​​its relations with Denmark and looks forward to strengthening mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

FM Kofod appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, including the successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

