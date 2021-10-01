Has Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s political power peaked?

Since being re-elected with an increased margin of victory in 2019, he has drawn both his presidential and vice-presidential opponents into his cabinet, with Prabowo Subianto as Minister of Defense and Sandiaga Uno as Minister of Tourism. He also created a fledgling political dynasty, along with his son and son-in-law elected as mayors of the important towns of Solo and Medan, respectively.

Seven years later, it is remarkable how much this former furniture businessman and city mayor has consolidated his power. Using his foreign status to rise to the top of Indonesian politics, Jokowi has become the accomplished elite politician.

After Joko Widodo was elected President of Indonesia in 2014, I spoke to him to discuss rumors that opposition parties, then in the majority in parliament, might attempt to remove him as soon as he takes office. . Jokowi, as he is called, scoffed at the idea, insisting that even if he was new to national politics, he would be able to win over his opponents.

After Joko Widodo was elected President of Indonesia in 2014, I spoke to him to discuss rumors that opposition parties, then in the majority in parliament, might attempt to remove him as soon as he takes office. . Jokowi, as he is called, scoffed at the idea, insisting that even if he was new to national politics, he would be able to win over his opponents.

Seven years later, it is remarkable how much this former furniture businessman and city mayor has consolidated his power. Using his foreign status to rise to the top of Indonesian politics, Jokowi has become the accomplished elite politician.

Since being re-elected with an increased margin of victory in 2019, he has drawn both his presidential and vice-presidential opponents into his cabinet, with Prabowo Subianto as Minister of Defense and Sandiaga Uno as Minister of Tourism. He also created a fledgling political dynasty, along with his son and son-in-law elected as mayors of the important towns of Solo and Medan, respectively.

At the end of August, Jokowi attracted another political party, the National Mandate Party, in his constantly expanding coalition, which now controls 82% of the 575 seats in the House of Representatives. This movement added to speculation that Jokowis’ supporters call for constitutional changes to allow him to run for a third term or extend his current term.

Jokowi has denied that he intends to extend his stay at the presidential palace. If he did, it would aggravate fears that the quality of Indonesians hard-won democracy suffered on his watch and probably a spark renewed student protests.

The successful formation of a coalition by the presidents was accompanied by a constant erosion powers of the much admired Corruption Eradication Commission, long the scourge of the country’s notoriously grafted political parties. Critics of the government are increasingly targeted by police using a range of ambiguous laws that govern hate speech and online behavior. And, surrounded by a Praetorian Guard of former generals in his cabinet, Jokowi ruled from an increasingly uncompromising position.

Despite growing public concern on these pressures on civil liberties, Jokowi remains incredibly popular with Indonesian voters. Even the failure of presidents to articulate a coherent and effective policy reply the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged Indonesia in recent months, has barely damaged its reputation with the public.

More than 142,000 Indonesians have died from COVID-19, official data shows, but epidemiologists I think this is a dramatic undercoverage given Indonesia’s limited testing capacity. Still, Indonesians largely seem to forgive the government’s pandemic missteps.

But, as fund managers regularly warn their clients, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future returns. With the next presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024 quickly approaching, two fundamental questions will determine Indonesia’s immediate trajectory: Has Jokowi’s power reached its peak? And, if so, what will he do with the power he has left before he passes out completely?

Much depends on the answers. With his unique down-to-earth style, Jokowi has been one of Asia’s most refreshing leaders in recent years. Obsessed with infrastructure, Jokowi accelerated the construction of dozens of much-needed highways, ports and airports. very first metro line in 2019. But even before COVID-19 hit, it was struggling to keep its promises to strong economic growth, pro-business reform and improved social welfare.

Each year, around 3 million young Indonesians enter the labor market. But Indonesia isn’t creating enough quality jobs to keep pace, so many end up work in the informal sector as drivers or street vendors with limited job security and few training opportunities.

How Jokowi travels Indonesia’s route out of the pandemic will shape the path for the world’s third most populous democracy, at home and abroad, for years to come.

When I was doing research The man of contradictions, Jokowi’s first English political biography, one of the president’s allies told me that one of Jokowi’s greatest strengths is that people keep underestimating him. It’s hard to argue that’s the case anymore.

Assuming the rumor of the attempt to change the constitution fails (or does not materialize), Jokowi is likely to face the same lame duck challenge as all limited-term presidents in democratic systems. And he will find it increasingly difficult to exercise his authority as maneuvers to replace him intensify ahead of the 2023 deadline to form coalitions to nominate presidential candidates.

Unlike his predecessor, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Jokowi has no party of his own to give him a horse in the race for the presidential coalition. Instead, he seems determined to stay on good terms with as many of his successors as possible.

This approach can help ensure a smooth post-presidential career for Jokowi and protect the fortunes of his son and son-in-law as they embark on their political careers. However, it is unlikely to lead to effective government.

Jokowi built his coalition of big tents by sharing power with different leaders, parties and tycoons. On paper, it looks solid. In practice, it is heavy because it is difficult to get things done when you have to satisfy so many people.

Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson argued that it was better to have troublemakers inside the tent pissing than outside. The problem with contemporary Indonesian politics is that you can bring your political rivals to your tent, but you can’t hope to control the direction in which they urinate, especially when an election is approaching.

COVID-19 has also made it much more difficult for Jokowi to leave a positive legacy during his last three years in office. Last year, Indonesia sank into its first recession since the Asian financial crisis of 1998. This year, the country’s GDP is forecast by the World Bank to grow 3.7 percent, below the trend of around 5 percent and well behind Jokowis plans to reach 7 percent.

More worryingly, millions of Indonesians have lost their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet in the sprawling informal sector, and slow vaccination rates means COVID-19 could be a multi-year health and economic crisis for Indonesia.

The pandemic has also hampered the president’s ability to leverage the controversial law to boost investment and job creation he pushed through last year. In his recent State of the Nation address, Jokowi said he would not allow the pandemic to hinder advancement of structural economic reforms. But in truth, the president has passed relatively few hard-hitting reforms beyond the job creation law, a few regular tweaks to business licensing rules, and a lot of rhetoric about supporting inclusive growth and capital. human.

As the political clock ticks quickly towards 2024 and the pandemic still looms on the horizon, Jokowis’ government needs an injection of new energy and focus.

It should start by ramping up its vaccination campaign and putting plans in place to secure and distribute enough booster vaccines for what is likely to be a multi-year pandemic. It also needs to stop minimizing the pandemic and improve the quality of the data it collects and disseminates so that it can chart a better course forward.

Understandably, Jokowi was reluctant to use widespread blockades, as they tend to hit poor Indonesians the hardest. But in the medium term, there is no direct trade-off between health and the economy. Unless Indonesia finds a way to manage the health impacts of COVID-19 through improved vaccination, surveillance and mitigation campaigns, the pandemic will be a major drag on growth and job creation .

More broadly, Jokowi needs to push his ministers to focus on looming political challenges rather than their future electoral prospects and ensure they work in a more coordinated fashion. Since his election in 2014, the president has adopted an ad hoc and routine approach to governance, reflecting his previous experience in municipal administration. This will not be enough in these difficult times.

Jokowi should give up his grand plan to build a new $ 32 billion capital in Kalimantan on the island of Borneo. Rather, it should focus on more mundane but important tasks such as reforming Indonesia’s woefully inadequate tax system, refinancing strained health and social assistance systems, and implementing the country’s job creation law. ” a way that makes life easier for investors while protecting work and the environment. rights. And he should reverse measures aimed at undermining the Corruption Eradication Commission while living up to his claims that he welcomes criticism and public comment.

Although the 2024 elections are still more than two years away, maneuvers to replace Jokowi are already intensifying. The president must act quickly to renew his administration, or the political capital he has so skillfully amassed will wither before he can spend it. It would be damaging to the legacy of a man who came out of obscurity on a wave of such great promise.

More importantly, it would leave Indonesia reluctant to meet the growing challenges it faces in a world that is becoming increasingly competitive and dangerous.