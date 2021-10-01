PM Modi addresses Dubai Expo 2020

Practically speaking to a rally at the Dubai Expo 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is a land of opportunity.

Whether in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia, there is an opportunity to discover, an opportunity for partnership, an opportunity to progress, ”said PM Modi.

He further invited people to explore business and investment opportunities in India.

“Whether in the arts or business, industry or academia. There is an opportunity to discover, an opportunity for partnership, an opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities,” said he declared.

The prime minister also called the Dubai Expo a historic event and said it would go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with the UAE.

“This is a historic exhibition. It is the first to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in this exhibition. I am sure that the Expo will go far, in strengthening our deep and historic relations with the United Arab Emirates, ”he said.

Introducing India as an investment destination, PM Modi said that India also offers you maximum growth. “Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be part of our growth story,” he said.

He said India is a mine of talent. “Our country is making a lot of progress in the world of technology, research and innovation. Our economic growth is fueled by a combination of traditional industries and start-ups, ”he added.

“Let’s make the world a much better place to live with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Speaking of the Indian pavilion, Prime Minister Modi said: India is participating with one of the biggest pavilions in this exhibition. I am sure this Expo will go a long way in strengthening our deep and historic relationship with the United Arab Emirates and Dubai. “

Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the pavilion earlier today.

Highlighting the strong support India and the United Arab Emirates have shown for each other during the pandemic, Goyal said on Friday that the two countries have common interests and are not in competition.

“The UAE and India have common interests. We are not in competition, we complement each other. UAE investors and its leaders are very positive about doing business and expanding the trade with India, ”Goyal said.

