A better trading bloc without China

One of the main goals of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), intended to cover around 40% of world trade, was to ensure that the nations of law, not China, would write the rules of the global economy in the 21st century. .

The administration of former US President Barack Obama concluded that the TPP would stimulate economic growth and create new jobs, while strengthening US strategic interests in Asia. Former US President Donald Trump saw it as an addition to the US decline in manufacturing and immediately stepped down upon taking office in 2017.

The other 11 signatories continued talks, seeking to salvage a pact without the United States. Their efforts culminated in the successor of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP), which had already been ratified by a majority of members, including Canada, and entered into force on December 30, 2018.

In February, after officially leaving the EU, the UK applied for membership. Taiwan and China recently applied, putting more pressure on the administration of US President Joe Biden to join them in rebuilding a better world.

Negotiating China’s entry would face many obstacles. Most democratic governments deplore the way the increasingly totalitarian regime of Chinese President Xi Jinpings () treats farmers and other workers, Hong Kongers, Tibetans, Falun Gong practitioners, Uighurs, Christians and other communities. The dystopian police state includes forced labor.

The latest outrage stems from the United States dropping extradition charges against Huawei Technologies Co CFO Meng Wanzhou (). The espionage charges against two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were obvious retaliation for Mengs’ hostage detention, a diplomacy typically associated with terrorist organizations.

Canadians should never have gone through China’s nightmarish justice system for 1,019 days as pawns in Beijing attempt to twist international law. We now have a world where Beijing knows not only that it can get away with hostage diplomacy, but that it can get what it wants through acts of international piracy.

Some governments could now ignore offenses committed by Chinese nationals, for fear that their arrest would result in the kidnapping of one or two of their own citizens on the basis of trumped-up charges.

People like Meng could be untouchable, immune to Western laws, and irresponsible for their actions.

Xi is now also in continued violation of the international treaty his predecessors signed with the UK in 1984, the Sino-British joint declaration in which Beijing pledged to maintain one country, two systems and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong. until 2047. Less than halfway through, Xi tore up the promises.

Unfortunately, with the United States’ trade deficit with China for the first eight months of this year being US $ 75.7 billion, according to Associated Press data, some CPTPP investor members still insist that goods and services can gain better access to the Chinese market by having China in the pact. The same naivety prevailed in 2001 when China was admitted to the WTO.

Canada alone has since lost an estimated 600,000 manufacturing jobs, some to the barely disguised slave labor in China.

Most say that Japan, India, the United States, Taiwan, Canada and other countries with the rule of law in the CPTPP remain the best business option in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fortunately, Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, throws its commercial, diplomatic and political weight behind India and the CPTPP. India, Asia’s fastest growing economy, is expected to overtake China in population by next year.

Under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his growing self-confidence and need for investment translates into falling trade and investment barriers.

During his visit to Tokyo, Modi blamed the Beijing state party for its misconduct in Asia, alluding to China’s military build-up in the South China Sea, its brutality in Tibet and its territorial ambitions in northern China. India.

Everywhere … we see an 18th century expansionist mentality: encroaching on other countries, interfering in other waters, invading other countries and conquering territory, he said.

The global economy is now generally improving, and unemployment is thankfully falling in some countries despite predatory trade and other economic practices from China and others.

Canada should always trade cautiously with the Middle Empire, but trade cannot surpass the judicious promotion of its strategic interests in concert with those who share its values.

In short, an expanded CPTPP without China is arguably the best choice for democracies in Asia and beyond.

David Kilgour is a former Canadian lawmaker who served as Canada’s Secretary of State for Asia-Pacific from 2002 to 2003. David Matas is an international human rights lawyer based in Winnipeg.