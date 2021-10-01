Why Putin and Erdogan just can’t agree

(MENAFN- Asia Times) With a long list of conflicts, gas deals, diplomatic crises and arms deals on the agenda, the Russian and Turkish presidents met at the Black Sea resort from Sochi on September 28.

Their discussion details slowly emerged on topics ranging from Libya to Syria, and natural gas to a possible Turkish shot on the moon.

Considering the wide range of issues, it was also surprising that they only took two hours and forty-five minutes to complete.

Indeed, the last time President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met face to face, in March 2020, they took six hours to work on the same program.

This suggests that it was not a meeting to make important decisions, John Hardie, Russian expert from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told Asia Times. Rather, it was about regulating the relationship.

Indeed, few firm decisions emerged from the meeting, which saw neither a conclusive joint press conference nor a resounding statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) after their meeting at the Russian Presidency’s official residence in Sochi. Photo: AFP via Turkish Presidential Service / Mustafa Kamachi

Instead, all Erdogan told Turkish reporters on the return plane was that Russia would provide future support to Turkey’s defense industries and its fledgling space program that targets an unmanned moon landing of by 2023.

President Erdogan’s statement sounded more like a wishlist for the future than a concrete list of deals, Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara chief of the German Marshal Fund, told Asia Times.

Such a firm list may be urgently needed, however, especially on Syria, where Turkey and Russia stand alongside the opposition in a bloody civil conflict.

There, recent days have seen an escalation in Russian and pro-Assad bombing by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) against Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib, the last opposition stronghold.

Indeed, after a short lull at the Putin-Erdogan summit, October 1 saw the resumption of airstrikes and artillery strikes south of the Idlib enclave, with rebel commanders expressing concern that this could be in preparation for a new land offensive.

Meanwhile, economically, Turkey and Russia are also increasingly at odds over energy.

A pair of key contracts supplying Russian natural gas to Turkey are set to expire at the end of the year, potentially leaving Turkey out in the cold for what is expected to be an unusually harsh winter.

There are very real and very urgent problems between Turkey and Russia, says Unluhisarcikli. Cooperation may still exist, but so do some long-term issues.

Eyeball to eyeball

If Syria remains the most heated confrontation between the two nations, Libya also remains a bone of contention.

There Turkey has troops on the ground who have provided vital support to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord in its battles with Russia-backed General Khalifa Haftar in recent fighting.

A youth climbs the rubble of a destroyed building in the Libyan town of Tawergha. Russia and Turkey are on opposite sides in the conflict. Photo: AFP / Mahmud Turkia

Ankara and Moscow now officially support the UN-led Libyan peace process, but while both have pledged to withdraw foreign troops, Turkish boots remain on the ground, while Russia, which has consistently denied a presence , remains via the mercenary group Wagner.

Since Putin and Erdogan last met, Azerbaijan, a close ally of Turkey, has also expelled Armenia from the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in the South Caucasus.

Russian and Turkish troops are now jointly monitoring the November 2020 ceasefire agreement that ended the fighting in that country.

Yet in the Caucasus, Russia really doesn’t like Turkey to be in its backyard, says Hardie.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict also saw Turkish military drones play a decisive role, with some of them now also being sold to Ukraine to Russia’s chagrin.

Moscow supports pro-Russian Eastern Ukrainian separatists and annexed Ukrainian Crimea in 2014.

Just days before the Sochi summit, Erdogan also condemned this annexation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

We attach importance to the protection of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including Crimea, whose annexation we do not recognize, Erdogan said.

An attack drone on display at the Istanbul Aviation, Space and Technology Festival. Russia is unhappy that Turkey is selling drones to Ukraine. Photo: AFP / Muhammed Enes Yildirim / Agence Anadolu

In addition, on the same day as the Sochi summit, Ukraine and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of joint training and maintenance facilities for Turkish drones, as well as plans for future production. joint.

Yet despite all the differences, in recent years Russia and Turkey have always managed to find a way to manage their competing interests.

Find a way

Negotiations are sometimes difficult but with a positive end result, Putin said after the Sochi summit. Our government bodies have learned to find compromises that are mutually beneficial.

Part of the reason is the relationship between the two leaders themselves.

This was a big factor in keeping things from going off the rails, says Hardie. This is also why it was so important that they meet face to face, because a lot depends on this negotiation from leader to leader.

Also helping to keep the relationship on track is of considerable economic interest.

According to Russian state news agency Izvestia, trade between the two countries grew 55% in the year before the summit, with Turkish investments in Russia amounting to $ 1.5 billion and Russian investments in Turkey at $ 6.5 billion.

On the energy side, Russia is a major source of Turkey’s natural gas, routed under the Black Sea, even if Turkey has also sought in recent years to reduce this dependence by developing its own gas resources and diversifying its energy mix.

Within this framework, the Russian Rosatom is also currently building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, Erdogan having suggested after the Sochi meeting that in the future he could build two more.

Russia is also a major customer of Turkey’s tourism sector, with some 2.3 million Russians visiting Turkey in 2020, according to official Turkish statistics.

The United States is unhappy that Turkey bought S-400 missiles from Russia. Photo: Visual China.

The cooperation in defense industries Erdogan spoke of after Sochi could also build on the controversial sale of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles to Turkey in 2017.

With Turkey being a member of NATO, the United States and other members of the Atlantic alliance opposed the sale, ejecting Turkey from the F-35 fighter program after claiming that the deal S-400 compromised the safety of the aircraft.

The United States also imposed sanctions on several Turkish defense officials following the deal.

More defense cooperation would not indicate any retreat from Turkey on this dispute with its NATO allies. Indeed, Erdogan recently suggested buying a second batch of S-400.

This triangle between Russia, the United States and Turkey is difficult to negotiate, but Russian-Turkish relations have gone through many crises and have managed to maintain it, says Hardie.

Now, as Russian bombs and pro-Assad Syrian artillery shells begin to land in the Idlib enclave with increasing ferocity, a major test of that ability to manage could be fast approaching.

